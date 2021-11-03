The only other ‘facial expression’ that might be as good as this one from Rachel Maddow is when she realized Trump was going to beat Hillary.

She never learns.

Watch:

Trying SO HARD to pretend McAuliffe was going to pull it out …

Eeek.

Phrasing.

Our bad.

Trending

We’d feel sorry for Rachel if she weren’t such a bite-in-the-ass media hack.

We snort-laughed.

Hell YES it was.

Is.

*yup, this editor is a Virginian and totally biased*

***

Related:

Christina Pushaw OBLITERATES Jemele Hill with 1 PERFECT tweet-pic for claiming Democrats lost because America ‘loves white supremacy’

You’re on CAMERA! Confederate-jacket wearing a-hole caught positioning himself for JUST the right racist pic at Youngkin rally (watch)

‘Over Macho Grande’? Dan Rather gets WAY more than he asks for when melodramatically declaring he’s NOT OVER Jan 6

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: GOVERNOR YOUNGKINLarry Sabatomcaulifferachel maddowVirginiaYoungkin