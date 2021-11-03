The only other ‘facial expression’ that might be as good as this one from Rachel Maddow is when she realized Trump was going to beat Hillary.

She never learns.

Watch:

How Democrats are explaining last night👇

"It's a bloodbath."

pic.twitter.com/zNrpigsyH7 — American🇺🇸Alley (@American_Alley2) November 3, 2021

Trying SO HARD to pretend McAuliffe was going to pull it out …

Eeek.

Phrasing.

Our bad.

We’d feel sorry for Rachel if she weren’t such a bite-in-the-ass media hack.

We snort-laughed.

Hahahha Bloodbath. Nope “thus far” it’s a big beautiful RED TSUNAMI!!!! — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Francie Guida 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@FrancieGuida) November 3, 2021

That's what happens. An all out revolt, changed a blue state red, what a win! — 🇺🇲 𝕊𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕓𝕒𝕔𝕜 ⚓ (@shellback43221) November 3, 2021

So happy for Virginia. — Texas Chic 💖 (@DebraHu73185281) November 3, 2021

It was an amazing win — American🇺🇸Alley (@American_Alley2) November 3, 2021

Hell YES it was.

Is.

*yup, this editor is a Virginian and totally biased*

***

Related:

Christina Pushaw OBLITERATES Jemele Hill with 1 PERFECT tweet-pic for claiming Democrats lost because America ‘loves white supremacy’

You’re on CAMERA! Confederate-jacket wearing a-hole caught positioning himself for JUST the right racist pic at Youngkin rally (watch)

‘Over Macho Grande’? Dan Rather gets WAY more than he asks for when melodramatically declaring he’s NOT OVER Jan 6