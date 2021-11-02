After the stunt Democrats and McAuliffe … umm … sorry … The Lincoln Project tried to pull with the five fake Nazis at a Youngkin campaign stop you’d THINK they would know better than to try something stupid again.

But nope.

How did everyone get a photo of this guy and no one tapped him on the shoulder to ask him a question https://t.co/IlvcwlBjTC — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 2, 2021

This picture was all over Twitter, shared by a bunch of journos who didn’t bother to find out who the guy with the newly sewn-on Confederate flag patch guy really was.

Shocking, we know.

Luckily, someone had the footage … watch this:

The making of a photograph….a breakdown pic.twitter.com/8xJ4fSu0dW — Cool Beans (@pullmifinger) November 2, 2021

Always trying to move back.

Someone always making sure his back is to the cameras.

Almost like it was planned.

Gosh, golly and gee.

You know, for our country being so evil and racist and stuff, Democrats sure do have to fake it a lot.

See his handler (red leather jacket girl) swoop in to tell him to move when she realizes that someone was going to cover up the flag. https://t.co/ku3K6BTXG4 — RBe (@RBPundit) November 2, 2021

What a jacka*s.

Two people approach him from to behind to block him. Notice he grabs another jacket before he leaves. Wouldn't surprise me if he had that flag covered up with another coat when he walked in. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) November 2, 2021

Lady in red leather jacket is his partner in crime! She walks out of frame, probably to alert a photographer, then back in the pic next to him. You can see them talking earlier in the video before they move in as he is smoking a cigarette! — Percy Dovetonsils (@therightreader) November 2, 2021

Who's directing him? — Official Source Merry Texas (@merrytexas) November 2, 2021

A straight up false flag op…. Dirty Tricks are all these people have left… — Kevin Shea (@kshea159) November 2, 2021

It certainly feels that way.

We shall see.

