Dan Rather thought it was really important to tell everyone that he still isn’t over January 6.

What an entitled life he must lead if all he has to worry about is an event that literally had no impact on him personally at all.

In other words, he won’t be able to move on until all of you big meanies who disagree with him are ‘dealt with.’

We’re still not over Dan Rather inventing fake news.

HA HA HA HA HA

That. ^

