Dan Rather thought it was really important to tell everyone that he still isn’t over January 6.

What an entitled life he must lead if all he has to worry about is an event that literally had no impact on him personally at all.

I am not over 1/6. I will never be over 1/6. The only way to move beyond it is to deal with what caused it and what has been left in its wake. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 2, 2021

In other words, he won’t be able to move on until all of you big meanies who disagree with him are ‘dealt with.’

I’m not over you almost single-handedly trying to steal a presidential election. — obstacle (@corrcomm) November 2, 2021

It was a peaceful protest hijacked by bad actors and other government officials looking to bastardize Americans who have no desire for a one world government. — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) November 2, 2021

I will never be over 9/8. On that date in 2004, Dan Rather tried to rig the 2004 Presidential election by using his mass media platform on 60 Minutes to spin a false tale based on forged documents. — Big Apple Infidel 🔴 (@BigAppleInfidel) November 2, 2021

We’re still not over Dan Rather inventing fake news.

But you are AOK with 2018 🤡 pic.twitter.com/77Jon7byIs — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 2, 2021

i'm surprised you ever got out of bed after shilling your #rathergate #killiandocuments lies — phoenixgirl (@phxazgrl) November 2, 2021

“I am not over 2/27/33. I will never be over 2/27/33. The only way to move beyond it is to deal with what caused it and what has been left in its wake.” — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) November 2, 2021

I hear ya Danny, I still haven’t gotten over Macho Grande. — Troy Kuhn (@Tachyon362) November 2, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

That. ^

***

Related:

BOOMITY: Brit Hume OWNS Joe Lockhart as only HE can for comparing #LetsGoBrandon to coded ISIS/Klan/Nazi statement

THANK YOU FOR COMING: Why oh WHY would Terry McAuliffe staffers block the media from asking questions on Election Eve? (watch)

Are you HIGH?! Joe Lockhart comparing #LetsGoBrandon to ‘coded messages’ from ISIS, Nazis, and the KLAN is ALL hilarious fail