Far be it for us to tell Terry McAuliffe’s staffers how to do their jobs but if WE were trying to get this guy elected we would certainly want to give the media one last chance to ask him questions. So Virginians could make an informed decision?

Yes.

For some reason, they did not want Terry answering questions on Election Eve.

Watch:

Thank you for coming.

Thank you for coming.

Thank you for coming.

How old are these people? 12?

How embarrassing.

The last week or so of Terry’s campaign has told us so much about him, and ain’t none of it good.

“Thank you coming”

“Thank you coming”

“Thank you coming”

“Thank you coming”

“Thank you coming”

“Thank you coming”

“Thank you coming”

“Thank you coming”

“Thank you coming”

“Thank you coming”

“Thank you coming”

“Thank you coming” pic.twitter.com/FCzDLr7n1b — I’m a wombat. (@TheWombat_08) November 2, 2021

Are they afraid he’ll bite someone’s head off again for asking an uncomfortable question? He’s gotten a bit snappy the past couple weeks. — Heidi 🦀 (@HeidiWindham) November 2, 2021

“Thank you for coming” is the new Democrat dog whistle for GTFOH.., — 2BarkingWesties (@2BarkingWesties) November 2, 2021

It's assholes all the way down. — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) November 2, 2021

Thank you for coming. — Chad Fuller (@chadfullermke) November 2, 2021

You’d think they’d trust the media to make their guy look good … right?

Or maybe Terrible Terry is just that terrible.

We shall see.

***

