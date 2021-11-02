Life would be much happier and easier for our friends on the Left if they would take a moment each and every day to remove the giant stick up their backsides. Imagine comparing a joke like ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ to ISIS , the Klan, and/or the Nazis.
Yeah, it’s hard, unless you’re Joe Lockhart:
You know who also had coded statements like Brandon? ISIS, the Klan, Nazi's…beginning to get the point?
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 2, 2021
C’mon man!
Coded messages. Alrighty then, Joe.
✍🏼uh✍🏼oh✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/IhTJp6n6ZN
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 2, 2021
you know who else drank water
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) November 2, 2021
You know who else ate food?
You know who else slept?
GorT: ah, coded messages like "Resist", right? I get the point.
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) November 2, 2021
Aha … we see what they did here.
— FrogDoc (@TueborFrog) November 2, 2021
It’s “Let’s go, Brandon.” Get it right.
— Stephe96 (@Stephe96) November 2, 2021
Gold star for the using proper grammar.
You know who else heard coded statements in innocuous words? Communists, Nazis, ISIS, the Klan… we're definitely seeing that point
— Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) November 2, 2021
I hope a family member is checking in on you.
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 2, 2021
Us too.
OMG, Joe, I think you’re onto something here! pic.twitter.com/IgrtRXrCwE
— SuzSnarknado 🏴⚓️🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) November 2, 2021
WE KNEW IT!
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 2, 2021
We get it. We are not allowed to mock our ruling elites or something. Grow up tater tot
— Rogue Elf, Redneck Snow Roach (@TheRogue_Elf) November 2, 2021
We’re not holding out much hope that Joe can still ‘grow up’. Pretty sure he is who he is.
***
