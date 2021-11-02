Life would be much happier and easier for our friends on the Left if they would take a moment each and every day to remove the giant stick up their backsides. Imagine comparing a joke like ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ to ISIS , the Klan, and/or the Nazis.

Yeah, it’s hard, unless you’re Joe Lockhart:

You know who also had coded statements like Brandon? ISIS, the Klan, Nazi's…beginning to get the point? — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 2, 2021

C’mon man!

Coded messages. Alrighty then, Joe.

you know who else drank water — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) November 2, 2021

You know who else ate food?

You know who else slept?

GorT: ah, coded messages like "Resist", right? I get the point. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) November 2, 2021

Aha … we see what they did here.

It’s “Let’s go, Brandon.” Get it right. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) November 2, 2021

Gold star for the using proper grammar.

You know who else heard coded statements in innocuous words? Communists, Nazis, ISIS, the Klan… we're definitely seeing that point — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) November 2, 2021

I hope a family member is checking in on you. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 2, 2021

Us too.

OMG, Joe, I think you’re onto something here! pic.twitter.com/IgrtRXrCwE — SuzSnarknado 🏴⚓️🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) November 2, 2021

WE KNEW IT!

We get it. We are not allowed to mock our ruling elites or something. Grow up tater tot — Rogue Elf, Redneck Snow Roach (@TheRogue_Elf) November 2, 2021

We’re not holding out much hope that Joe can still ‘grow up’. Pretty sure he is who he is.

***

