Life would be much happier and easier for our friends on the Left if they would take a moment each and every day to remove the giant stick up their backsides. Imagine comparing a joke like ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ to ISIS , the Klan, and/or the Nazis.

Yeah, it’s hard, unless you’re Joe Lockhart:

C’mon man!

Coded messages. Alrighty then, Joe.

You know who else ate food?

You know who else slept?

Aha … we see what they did here.

Gold star for the using proper grammar.

Us too.

WE KNEW IT!

We’re not holding out much hope that Joe can still ‘grow up’. Pretty sure he is who he is.

***

