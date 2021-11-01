Can we just get rid of the stupid masks? C’mon, it’s so dumb at this point.

Jake Tapper shared a picture of some bake-off he thinks we’re all supposed to care about.

We didn’t.

Until he followed it up with this odd tweet about how taking the masks off for a pic was ok or something because COVID is super smart and knows not to infect you when your mask is off during a photo-op.

This has all gotten so damn dumb.

(for anyone concerned, we took off our masks just for the photo, but generally we all wear masks around the office. also, we're all vaccinated.) — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 1, 2021

Welp, thank goodness COVID was thoughtful enough not to zap any of them when their masks were off.

Remember when Democrats told us people couldn’t catch COVID if they were protesting for BLM?

Good times.

If you're all vaccinated, why do you need masks? If you don't need masks while you're posing for a picture, why do you need them when you're not? — 🎃jimtreacher.substack.com👻 (@jtLOL) November 1, 2021

Because everything is stupid.

Plus, aren't they contaminating all that food, if even just for a moment? — The Amish One (@ThatAmish1) November 1, 2021

They’re all screwed now.

Pssst: It's ok. Most people outside NYC and DC stopped wearing masks months ago, especially if they got vaccinated. True story. pic.twitter.com/XpiirXfC3R — David Freddoso (@freddoso) November 1, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I'm confused at what the point of the mask is then? Does Covid recognize when you were taking a picture or not? — ThickenParm (@msmHypocrisy) November 1, 2021

Yup.

COVID is a thinking man’s virus.

This group was clearly too distinguished to catch the virus.

And in spite of that, you're all going to get it and spread it to everyone you know anyway. None of that stuff works. — Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) November 1, 2021

So basically you voided any benefit of masking. *slow clap* — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) November 1, 2021

I ll alert the media! — Tony BRANDON Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) November 1, 2021

Yeah, outside the Acela corridor, pic.twitter.com/JBDD5A28Ig — Scary Beard (@llcthecableguy) November 1, 2021

Okay, great! But did COVID leave during the picture taking, cause I don't understand why you're still even wearing them if you're all vaxxed? — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) November 1, 2021

Good thing the virus let you call “time out” for a photo op. pic.twitter.com/a2kRMsqJra — David Hamilton (@Hamilton4TX) November 1, 2021

Follow the science people! Covid can’t get you if you break the rules quickly…..before Covid knows what’s happening. — Mis Huevos Güey (@DSmykal) November 1, 2021

Virus knows not to spread as long as your picture is being taken. That's a helluva smart virus + — Don'tBeAJagoff 😑 (@Keljo1991) November 1, 2021

Lol, Biden and his administration normally wear masks for the photo and then removes them. I'm so confused Jake, who's right? Who's example should we follow? Please please tell us! — Deb A. Kay 💚🎄💚 (@deb_h7) November 1, 2021

Why wear masks if you break the rule once? Once would be enough if someone was symptomatic. Just stop wearing masks. It means absolutely nothing other than pretending you are morally better. — WarNuke (@warNuKE_) November 1, 2021

Whew, thank god Covid is smart enough and considerate enough to pause transmission when there's a photo op. — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) November 1, 2021

Yup.

Same face here.

***

