If anyone knows about being a dbag, it’s Terry McAuliffe.

You would think after being called out and corrected about the number of Virginia children in the hospital with COVID, Hillary’s wingman Terry would stop pushing his lie … of course, that would mean Terry is a decent human being who wouldn’t deliberately exploit sick children to win an election.

Which he’s not and he is … watch:

Terry McAuliffe falsely claimed AGAIN that "Today, 1,142 of our children have been hospitalized with COVID." For the week that ended Oct 23, the number is 19. What kind of politician lies about children being in the hospital? #VAgov pic.twitter.com/n1w9vz9XOo — Team Youngkin (@TeamYoungkin) November 1, 2021

19.

That’s it.

C’mon, Terry.

C’MON YOU LYING DOG-FACED PONY SOLDIER.

Of course, he needs people to believe over 1000 kids are in the hospital with COVID so he can push home his talking points about forcing teachers to vaccinate and mask. He wants his base so afraid they’ll support his making the lives of those who resist ‘difficult.’

How can ANYONE vote for this guy?

#TerryMcAuliffe has been flat out LYING about this for weeks and gets zero pushback from the media. The Dems never want the pandemic to end. Without it they have nothing. McAuliffe doesn't even have a plan for VA. Just screams "racist dog whistle" & makes up COVID numbers. https://t.co/Squi0xOSBK — AmericanRN 🇺🇲 (@AmericanN12) November 1, 2021

An out-of-touch, uninformed Deep State Clinton democrat. https://t.co/jJiOPFlcFF — Jacki Jacoby (@jacoby_jacki) November 1, 2021

How does @CNN @MSNBC @CBS not call Democrats out for their BLATANT LIES???? The people see it, and your ratings REFLECT that the people KNOW your in on the CORRUPTION. Your time is coming…. https://t.co/oGIpvycGTH — Tristan Ludlow (@TristenLudlow) November 1, 2021

In other words a total dbag.

Yup.

