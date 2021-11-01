If anyone knows about being a dbag, it’s Terry McAuliffe.

You would think after being called out and corrected about the number of Virginia children in the hospital with COVID, Hillary’s wingman Terry would stop pushing his lie … of course, that would mean Terry is a decent human being who wouldn’t deliberately exploit sick children to win an election.

Which he’s not and he is … watch:

19.

That’s it.

C’mon, Terry.

Trending

C’MON YOU LYING DOG-FACED PONY SOLDIER.

Of course, he needs people to believe over 1000 kids are in the hospital with COVID so he can push home his talking points about forcing teachers to vaccinate and mask. He wants his base so afraid they’ll support his making the lives of those who resist ‘difficult.’

How can ANYONE vote for this guy?

In other words a total dbag.

Yup.

***

Related:

Dude. What?! LOL! McAuliffe staffer who tweeted grossly RACIST things ROASTED for yet ANOTHER false flag (over a song, REALLY?!)

REKT! LMAO! Elon Musk FLATTENS the UN with one very simple and generous offer to help solve world hunger and ROFL

‘It’s all about DECENCY ya’ know’: Jim Swift’s attempt at scolding Erick Erickson over #LetsGoBrandon gets him WHOOPED by RedSteeze

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: childrenCOVIDhospitalsTerry McAuliffeVirginia