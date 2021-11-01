Erick Erickson made a fairly exceptional point about people screeching about anyone saying, ‘Let’s go Brandon.’

Who wants to tell peeps on the Left that if they weren’t whizzing themselves over this saying it wouldn’t be so much fun to say over and over again?

Anyway, back to Erickson:

The devil cannot endure to be mocked. Neither can the wokes. Make of that what you will and let’s go Brandon. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 31, 2021

Let’s go Brandon.

The Bulwark’s senior editor clutched his pearls like nobody’s business.

Poor Jim Swift, el oh el:

I know this is what your audience demands but I hope deep down you know that it's embarrassing. https://t.co/jk2AE0qwAW — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) October 31, 2021

Freakin’ scold.

We’re not sure what happened to Bill Kristol and this lot of so-called ‘conservatives’ but life would be much easier for them all if they’d remove those fairly large sticks stuck up their posterior. RedSteeze chimed in:

Jim is very upset at a mocking meme. Also Jim: Hey check me out hanging out with a group who stages nazi race hoaxes for the lulz. https://t.co/qxWCGG5wgs pic.twitter.com/GjcrSQbk4Q — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 31, 2021

HA HA HA HA

Somehow Jim thinks Erick joking about Biden is somehow worse than hanging out with a group of has-been haters who staged a fake Nazi hoax to try and hurt Glenn Youngkin who has nothing to do with Trump or Charlottesville or anything else they claimed they were trying to do in order to protect Terry McAuliffe.

Really, that was just such a sh*t show.

And Swifty wants to hang with them, which when you think about it makes sense.

.@JimSwiftDC You got pretty quiet when a group you associate with staged a nazi race hoax. I know this is what your audience demands but I hope deep down you know that it's embarrassing. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 31, 2021

*crickets*

.@monacharen weighed in on this so feel free to weigh in on your friends pulling these stunts also. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 31, 2021

this is the same guy who mocked the death of the mother of someone they disagree with. he’s mad over a literal joke. — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) October 31, 2021

Yes because it's about decency, you see. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 1, 2021

Yeah, decency and stuff.

***

