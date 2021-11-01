Maybe someone should tell Juan Williams that Black parents care just as much if not more about having a say in their kid’s education as White parents do. We get it, Juan is trying to help his pal Terry McAuliffe win tomorrow in Virginia but this is just insulting and embarrassing, all in one. When kids were kept out of classrooms by the teacher’s unions, minority communities suffered perhaps most of all …

But you know, caring about your kid’s education is somehow code for ‘white race politics’.

Juan Williams: 'Parents' rights' is code for white race politics https://t.co/29ZEtjZ7pT pic.twitter.com/UFmAeQDRmI — The Hill (@thehill) November 1, 2021

From Juan via The Hill:

Now Virginia Republicans are back with a new and improved ‘Culture Wars’ campaign for 2021. The closing argument is once again full of racial division — but this time it is dressed up as a defense of little children. The rallying cry is ‘Parents’ Rights.’ It is a campaign to stop classroom discussion of Black Lives Matter protests or slavery because it could upset some children, especially white children who might feel guilt. And this time the Trump-imitating Republicans think they have struck political gold. Unlike their earlier defense of Confederate monuments, the ‘Parents’ Rights’ campaign message at first glance looks to have zero to do with race. That puts Democrats on the defensive. They are in the uncomfortable position of calling the attention of suburban white moms to divisive racial politics being used by Republican Glenn Youngkin’s campaign. Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate, calls the Republican message a “racist dog whistle.”

Translated: Juan Williams is saying minority parents don't care about their children's education. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 1, 2021

