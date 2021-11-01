Don’t you love it when ‘concern trolls’ make grandiose statements about other people’s wealth and what THEY could do to end world hunger? And or course, CNN is at the center of this entire embarrassing situation.

Yeah, let’s shame the rich guy into solving world hunger.

That’ll work.

Fact check: 🔹 2% of @elonmusk's wealth is $6B

🔹 In 2020 the UN World Food Program (WFP) raised $8.4B. How come it didn't "solve world hunger"? _ pic.twitter.com/x6w0MJ3Buc — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 30, 2021

Going to guess no one expected Elon to offer to do just that, and fund the END OF WORLD HUNGER.

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

Oh but wait, that’s not enough …

It never is.

See the Left’s War on Poverty.

.@elonmusk! Headline not accurate. $6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises. — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

Dafuq is this guy talking about?

MEEEEEEEP.

Concern Trolls: 0

Elon Musk: 150 bazillion

Lmao Elon just flattened the UN https://t.co/n65RUUo37X — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 1, 2021

Yup.

Trolling Elon is our favorite Elon.

***

