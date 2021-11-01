Terry McAuliffe FINALLY admitted the Virginia gubernatorial election is not about Donald Trump.

It only took him five months or so …

Maybe his staffer Renzo Olivari (yeah, the guy with the racist tweets?) didn’t get the memo.

What sort of Trump dog whistle is THIS?!

OMG GLENN YOUNGKIN PLAYED A SONG TRUMP ONCE PLAYED.

You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure you’re watching a political campaign implode in real-time? Yeah, just made that face.

Palpable.

Now, there’s a word we don’t use nearly often enough.

YES! Did you guys see this? Renzo didn’t want Scott Taylor asking Northam about Loudoun County and then he ignored the reporter over and over and over again. If you haven’t seen the footage yet, take a gander.

The closing message from the McAuliffe campaign is actually parents don’t matter, but this works too.

Heh.

OMG!

It’s almost as if the campaign just doesn’t know what to do.

So maybe they should just stop.

***

