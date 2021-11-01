Terry McAuliffe FINALLY admitted the Virginia gubernatorial election is not about Donald Trump.

It only took him five months or so …

Maybe his staffer Renzo Olivari (yeah, the guy with the racist tweets?) didn’t get the memo.

What sort of Trump dog whistle is THIS?!

That campaign is openly embracing Trump’s lies, agenda, and now playlist. #VAGov https://t.co/PO6W2vcOcA — Renzo Olivari (@Renzo_Olivari) November 1, 2021

OMG GLENN YOUNGKIN PLAYED A SONG TRUMP ONCE PLAYED.

You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure you’re watching a political campaign implode in real-time? Yeah, just made that face.

Wow McAuliffe campaign now trying to get people to care that Youngkin played a song … that has also been played at Trump rallies. The desperation is palpable. https://t.co/rPJbSScc2G — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 1, 2021

Palpable.

Now, there’s a word we don’t use nearly often enough.

My dude you have MUCH bigger thing to worry about https://t.co/nJmy75QHpv — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 1, 2021

YES! Did you guys see this? Renzo didn’t want Scott Taylor asking Northam about Loudoun County and then he ignored the reporter over and over and over again. If you haven’t seen the footage yet, take a gander.

The closing message from the McAuliffe campaign- Youngkin is like Trump because he is playing a great song that was also played at Trump rallies. https://t.co/UYILnKsIVW — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) November 1, 2021

The closing message from the McAuliffe campaign is actually parents don’t matter, but this works too.

this isn’t really relevant, I just use any excuse to share this video.pic.twitter.com/Xr5QpUVxDV https://t.co/GfBtXgJ79s — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) November 1, 2021

Heh.

McAuliffe campaign: This election isn’t about Trump. Also McAuliffe campaign: OMG he’s literally playing a song that Trump played! https://t.co/A81Ns7PmTD — Bob Salera (@BobSalera) November 1, 2021

OMG!

That your running against a song shows how desperate you are. https://t.co/7Tldz0c4LP — Danny Horton (@DannyHortonMO) November 1, 2021

“This race isn’t about Trump” – Terry McAuliffe Terry McAullife spox obsessing over song choice 👇🏻 https://t.co/SdCiPSdngj — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) November 1, 2021

It’s almost as if the campaign just doesn’t know what to do.

So maybe they should just stop.

***

