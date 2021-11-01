Is Terry McAuliffe claiming White teachers should only teach White students and Black teachers should teach only Black students? Because listening to this nonsense where he flat-out says Virginia has too many white teachers, that’s what it sounds like.

Yikes.

Watch:

This sort of reminds us of when he told Latinos to make more babies so they’d have more people to vote for him.

He’s not exactly coming up with the greatest selling points for his campaign.

Maybe the Botox is going to his brain a little? Yeah … that dude has definitely had Botox in the last week, look at his upper lip. It doesn’t move.

So is Terry calling Terry a racist? This is all so confusing.

And yes, Terry sent his kids to a very affluent private school where his wife sat on the board, even though he doesn’t want parents of public school kids involved in their kid’s education. Yeah, he sucks.

Ouch.

Probably from the same place where he pulled his STATS on kids with COVID in Virginia hospitals.

He’s a liar.

Sorry, not sorry.

He’s only selling it if anyone is buying it.

And we’re not so sure anyone is.

He’s a Democrat, this is what they do. They dump people in convenient buckets so they can avoid having to actually ever really fix anything for individuals.

And then they blame Republicans for not letting them get more done.

***

