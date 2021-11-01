Suuuuure, blame the firefighters. That seems totally legit. Heh.

We get it, if Mark here admits the mandate is the real issue then it becomes his fault BUT claiming firefighters who literally run into burning buildings for the welfare of others are to blame for the closures because they refuse to protect people with the shot?

Not sure who told him this was a good take but he should fire them.

Let’s be clear: firehouses are closed not because of the mandate. They are closed because of people who are refusing to protect themselves, their families, their colleagues and the public by getting a safe and effective vaccine. https://t.co/t5ksODmp12 — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) October 30, 2021

Dude.

Yes, the guys that regularly run into burning buildings don't care about the welfare of others. Go with that. https://t.co/fVkrex3a1g — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 1, 2021

No, it's the mandate. Also, apparently there's no such things as antibodies to you anti-science cultists who merely want compliance. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 30, 2021

They risked their lives the entire pandemic. Many of them got COVID in the process. The chutzpah of the City to put this on them after their service is unimaginable. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 31, 2021

Let’s be clear – they’re closed because of the mandate. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 1, 2021

can't wait for a putz like you to be forced to grab a hose and fight fires while treating the real heroes and necessary workers like peons. You are another despicable, jerkoff! — Tony BRANDON Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) October 31, 2021

This is an insult to despicable jerkoffs everywhere.

End the mandate and the stations will open. Guaranteed. Therefore, its due to the mandate. — David Venters (@dgventers) November 1, 2021

Let’s be clear: While you took your paycheck BUT zoomed all last year and complained about Trump but NEVER asked how/where this all started, these 1st RESPONDERS were face to face with citizens. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 1, 2021

Would the houses close if you didn't have the mandate? Then yes, it's the mandate. An unvaccinated fireman is better than no fireman at all. (ESPECIALLY if he has natural immunity) — Show Me The Data (@txsalth2o) November 1, 2021

Sooooo. You trust them to make the right decision with your life in an emergency, but you don’t trust them to make the right decision with their own? Seems totally logical — Murder Whorenet (@czechmate88) November 1, 2021

Totally.

Bad take is bad. — BOOritt 🧂 (@TweetsByBritt) November 1, 2021

Bad take.

BAD TAKE.

***

