As Twitchy reported earlier, Joe Lockhart thinks, ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ is somehow a coded statement much like ISIS, the Klan, and the Nazis would use.

Don’t make that face at us, we didn’t say it.

You know who also had coded statements like Brandon? ISIS, the Klan, Nazi's…beginning to get the point? — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 2, 2021

And while we got a lot of good reactions to Joe’s ridiculous tweet, nobody quite embarrassed him as much or as well as Brit Hume.

This is what it looks like when Brit drops the so-called mic:

Joe Lockhart, master of understatement. https://t.co/tWRMXNSYr3 — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 2, 2021

Heh.

What makes this even funnier is when you read Brit’s tweets you can literally hear them in his dry, deep voice.

We don't know the "codes", Brit.

Maybe Kenneth .. er, Dan Rather can help? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 2, 2021

Careful Mr. Hume, jokes are illegal now. — Mr. Normal (@nrml_guy) November 2, 2021

For now this is a joke.

For NOW.

Let’s go Lockhart! — Chaws (@Charles121516) November 2, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what they did here.

You know who else drank water? — Jerry Grey (@Jerry__Grey) November 2, 2021

*gasp*

***

