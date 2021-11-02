As Twitchy reported earlier, Joe Lockhart thinks, ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ is somehow a coded statement much like ISIS, the Klan, and the Nazis would use.

Don’t make that face at us, we didn’t say it.

And while we got a lot of good reactions to Joe’s ridiculous tweet, nobody quite embarrassed him as much or as well as Brit Hume.

This is what it looks like when Brit drops the so-called mic:

Trending

Heh.

What makes this even funnier is when you read Brit’s tweets you can literally hear them in his dry, deep voice.

For now this is a joke.

For NOW.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what they did here.

*gasp*

***

Related:

THANK YOU FOR COMING: Why oh WHY would Terry McAuliffe staffers block the media from asking questions on Election Eve? (watch)

Are you HIGH?! Joe Lockhart comparing #LetsGoBrandon to ‘coded messages’ from ISIS, Nazis, and the KLAN is ALL hilarious fail

YIKES! Terry McAuliffe, who sent his kids to white-dominated private school, closes campaign with claim Virginia has too many white teachers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brit humeJoe LockhartLet's Go Brandon