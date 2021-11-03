Really Jemele? REALLY?

Jemele Hill thinks Virginia went red because America loves white supremacy.

Not just tolerates it, not just likes it, but LOVES IT.

Who thinks like that? How broken does someone have to be to think that way about a country where they have clearly been very successful?

Jemele, that’s who.

It’s not the messaging, folks. This country simply loves white supremacy. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 3, 2021

Maybe she missed it, but Virginia just elected the first Black female Lt. Governor and the first Hispanic AG in the history of the state.

And they’re Republicans.

Christina Pushaw with the one-two punch:

Which one is the VA Democrat governor and which one is the Republican who won an election in VA last night? pic.twitter.com/KoCD9xsaZ5 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 3, 2021

Ouch.

You’re a racist, Jemele. You apparently want to teach children to loathe themselves and others based on skin color, and that is disgusting. — obstacle (@corrcomm) November 3, 2021

That’s a lot of BS. Virginia just elected this powerful black woman as lieutenant governor. Her name is Winsome Sears btw. pic.twitter.com/6Xejn5b3eJ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 3, 2021

Maybe you should quit looking at the world through the prism of race, and go with love, kindness, and humanity. Good or bad, people tend to find what they’re searching for. — Mac (@macthekabar) November 3, 2021

Republicans just elected a black female in Virginia: Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears. pic.twitter.com/FD40lYepKm — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 3, 2021

white supremacy is electing the first black woman lieutenant governor. got it. — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) November 3, 2021

Black whites supremacists exist, ya know dickens 😏 pic.twitter.com/vRxBadfOSk — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) November 3, 2021

What a week.

Heh.

But the pushback didn’t deter Jemele:

White women reporting for duty. https://t.co/1JPOlVeJe3 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 3, 2021

She does realize those same white women elected Biden last year, yes?

Are they only racist when they don’t vote the way she wants?

Asking for a friend.

***

Related:

You’re on CAMERA! Confederate-jacket wearing a-hole caught positioning himself for JUST the right racist pic at Youngkin rally (watch)

‘Over Macho Grande’? Dan Rather gets WAY more than he asks for when melodramatically declaring he’s NOT OVER Jan 6

BOOMITY: Brit Hume OWNS Joe Lockhart as only HE can for comparing #LetsGoBrandon to coded ISIS/Klan/Nazi statement