Really Jemele? REALLY?

Jemele Hill thinks Virginia went red because America loves white supremacy.

Not just tolerates it, not just likes it, but LOVES IT.

Who thinks like that? How broken does someone have to be to think that way about a country where they have clearly been very successful?

Jemele, that’s who.

Maybe she missed it, but Virginia just elected the first Black female Lt. Governor and the first Hispanic AG in the history of the state.

And they’re Republicans.

Christina Pushaw with the one-two punch:

Ouch.

Trending

What a week.

Heh.

But the pushback didn’t deter Jemele:

She does realize those same white women elected Biden last year, yes?

Are they only racist when they don’t vote the way she wants?

Asking for a friend.

***

Related:

You’re on CAMERA! Confederate-jacket wearing a-hole caught positioning himself for JUST the right racist pic at Youngkin rally (watch)

‘Over Macho Grande’? Dan Rather gets WAY more than he asks for when melodramatically declaring he’s NOT OVER Jan 6

BOOMITY: Brit Hume OWNS Joe Lockhart as only HE can for comparing #LetsGoBrandon to coded ISIS/Klan/Nazi statement

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericaDemocratsJemele HillracistVirginia