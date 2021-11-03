During the first gubernatorial debate in Virginia, Democrat Terry McAuliffe made a VERY big deal about how ‘top conservative’ Bill Kristol had ENDORSED HIM.

We’re not entirely sure why ol’ Terry thought that would impress anyone but whatevs.

Heck, even Jennifer Rubin tried to tell everyone how much Bill’s endorsement would matter to the election.

Narrator: It did NOT.

It was a lot of fun watching Bill try to squirm his way out of this one:

brb — looking for silver linings… — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 3, 2021

Silver linings.

Like no grocery tax?

Like halting taxes on small businesses for a year?

Like supporting law enforcment?

Like parents involved in school?

Sorry, but Trump just absolutely broke this guy.

Congratulations to @GlennYoungkin on his impressive victory tonight. I wish him success as governor, and trust he'll govern in a responsible and public-spirited way, on behalf of all Virginians. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 3, 2021

Save it, Bill.

You were absolutely no help.

What if tonight's returns suggest Democrats merely rented the college-educated suburbs, while Republicans now own the rural and non-college white vote? That would be…worrisome. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 3, 2021

Any party owning a group of people is worrisome, Bill.

That’s not how it works.

Besides …

Why would this be "worrisome" to a Republican, Bill? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 3, 2021

How about skin doesn't have a damn thing to do with it, and maybe people are just sick of woke garbage — thehardhatintellectual (@hardhatintellec) November 3, 2021

I'm mean like screw those non-edumocated voters. — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) November 3, 2021

Go sleep it off, Billy — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) November 3, 2021

But nice try, Bill.

***

Related:

And it AIN’T white supremacy! EPIC thread explains point-by-point HOW Youngkin won and WHY ‘the elite’ are starting to LOSE

HA! LOOK on Rachel Maddow’s face as she and Larry Sabato realize the Virginia ‘bloodbath’ is actually a RED WAVE is PRICELESS (watch)

Christina Pushaw OBLITERATES Jemele Hill with 1 PERFECT tweet-pic for claiming Democrats lost because America ‘loves white supremacy’