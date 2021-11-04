Wajahat Ali can’t figure out why people treat him like an a-hole when he acts like a total a-hole.

That or he’s nothing more than a Twitter-approved troll who writes garbage he knows will make people angry so he can point his finger at those same people and say, ‘SEE?! THEY REALLY ARE RACIST AND MEAN, ARGLE BARGLE RAR.’

Such a disingenuous twit.

PLEASE PAY ATTENTION TO ME.

PLEEEEASE.

Heh.

They do seem a bit tense.

Unfortunately, their typical go-to of ‘MUH WHITE SUPREMACY’ isn’t working out so hot for them this time around. Maybe finally they’ll have to admit their platform just sucks.

Ugh, who cares?

Wajahat has that down to a science.

Acting like a wine mom.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yes!

Because it does bother him.

Yeah yeah, we know.

***

