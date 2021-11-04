Wajahat Ali can’t figure out why people treat him like an a-hole when he acts like a total a-hole.

That or he’s nothing more than a Twitter-approved troll who writes garbage he knows will make people angry so he can point his finger at those same people and say, ‘SEE?! THEY REALLY ARE RACIST AND MEAN, ARGLE BARGLE RAR.’

Such a disingenuous twit.

The amount of GOP voters' "economic anxiety" I've dealt with today…oooh boy. Totally not racist and unhinged with conspiracy theories. Very civil. Lovely folks. No sweat. All good. Drinking my chai and enjoying my life. I can do this all day with a smile on my face. pic.twitter.com/S8Gd90PRYZ — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 4, 2021

PLEASE PAY ATTENTION TO ME.

PLEEEEASE.

Heh.

They do seem a bit tense.

Unfortunately, their typical go-to of ‘MUH WHITE SUPREMACY’ isn’t working out so hot for them this time around. Maybe finally they’ll have to admit their platform just sucks.

How many "totally not bothered" tweets can this guy do in one day? — 🎃jimtreacher.substack.com👻 (@jtLOL) November 4, 2021

Ugh, who cares?

How to tell the world you’re a douche bag without actually saying you’re a douche bag. — 🇺🇸AmErican #FreeVelvet FFS! 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) November 4, 2021

Wajahat has that down to a science.

You wrote an entire column attacking 35% of america based on their skin color. Why do you practice racism if you oppose it? Hold yourself to standards, you're raised in Pakistani culture but you're acting like a wine mom. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 4, 2021

Acting like a wine mom.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yes!

I’ve noticed that you end your tweets with a lie. You’re not enjoying your life, your tweets say something else is going on. I imagine it’s something like this: pic.twitter.com/bN21gH8UcH — The Letter Between J & L (@MrKHafid1) November 4, 2021

Calling everything racist is a great strategy that you should definitely continue — Hey Brandon, let's go! (@BillySullivan7) November 4, 2021

Except you wrote this tweet in response to how much it bothers you 😉 — Silvio A Morales (@KingKolt) November 4, 2021

Because it does bother him.

Yeah yeah, we know.

***

Related:

REEEEE! Tulsi Gabbard calls Terry McAuliffe’s loss a VICTORY for all Americans and Lefties lose their damn minds

OMG, she’s just LOST IT: Rachel Maddow’s attempt to spin now super RED Virginia as NO BIG DEAL is painfully hilarious (watch)

AHOY, A-HOLE! Bill Kristol DESPERATELY tries saving face after his ENDORSED candidate in Virginia, Terry McAuliffe, tanks