Oh, Jen … nobody buys any of this.

Flatlining economy.

Anemic job growth.

900,000 on unemployment.

Gosh, what was happening at the end of 2020? Does anyone remember?

Not to mention this is an outright lie:

Oof.

And pretending they weren’t handed an economy in recovery PLUS a vaccine.

Yeah, they suck.

Because they suck.

Dude, we just said that.

Heh.

OOOOH, that’s right. If people don’t work at least 20 weeks they don’t qualify.

They’re not getting jobs, they are just ineligible.

Jen left that part out.

Choo choo!

It should get flagged for false info but we all know it won’t.

Still works.

Yup.

Ouch.

No wonder Biden’s approval ratings keep falling and falling and falling.

***

