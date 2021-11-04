Oh, Jen … nobody buys any of this.

.@POTUS inherited a flatlining economy, anemic job growth, and nearly 900,000 new unemployment claims each week. There's still more work to do, but we've made incredible progress so far in getting Americans back to work, thanks to the Rescue Plan and getting shots in arms. https://t.co/zO51kBdtuj — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) November 4, 2021

Flatlining economy.

Anemic job growth.

900,000 on unemployment.

Gosh, what was happening at the end of 2020? Does anyone remember?

Not to mention this is an outright lie:

Fact check: Lie Q4 2020 GDP growth (Trump): 4.1%

Q3 2021 GDP growth (Biden): 2.0% — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) November 4, 2021

Oof.

Again, acting as if government had nothing at all to do with the "flatlining economy" in 2020. https://t.co/qkz26hAjrB — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) November 4, 2021

And pretending they weren’t handed an economy in recovery PLUS a vaccine.

Yeah, they suck.

Yeah? But why do polls indicate Biden is pacing towards just one term? Obviously the Biden administration is not winning over the American voters. Why do things look as if this white house administration is bound to lose in 2024? https://t.co/pXDioG1AWk — Juan Maldonado (@thejuan000) November 4, 2021

Because they suck.

Dude, we just said that.

Heh.

They fell because to qualify one has to work for at least 20 weeks in a base year and receive at least $220 per week. If not, you don't qualify. Those unemployed and who received UI and PUI for more than a year due to the pandemic do not qualify for UI. This is my case! https://t.co/L8iS2jBHGm — CS (@CecyBlues) November 4, 2021

OOOOH, that’s right. If people don’t work at least 20 weeks they don’t qualify.

They’re not getting jobs, they are just ineligible.

Jen left that part out.

Democrats spent the last year of trump's presidency shutting down schools and businesses and rioting in the streets. Biden inherited an effective vaccine rollout and a recovering economy and this administration has actively and purposefully made it all worse. https://t.co/xflqcS3w2p — Thomas Birchfield (@ThomasBirchfie6) November 4, 2021

Choo choo!

These are the same people who stampeded the country into a COVID panic, which Donald Trump (sadly) did not resist. So if you “inherited” a terrible economy, congrats, Jen. You’re among those who caused it. https://t.co/q2SqPrr8Nk — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) November 4, 2021

Her tweet should get flagged for misinformation. GDP growth for the 4th quarter of 2020 was 4.1% percent. 225,000 jobs were created in January 2020 when 158K were expected. And jobless claims ran at about 225K per week in January 2020. https://t.co/LZrjSDCIsA — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) November 4, 2021

It should get flagged for false info but we all know it won’t.

FYI, I meant January 2021. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) November 4, 2021

Still works.

They only reason this is so is because benefits have all been used and people no longer qualify for them… Not that we have jobs. More people I know don't have a job than do. — StarryNite 🇺🇲 (she/her) (@starrynitedsgn) November 4, 2021

Yup.

Americans: dealing with a massive out of control mental health crisis, but by golly at least they’re going back to work! You guys really fixed it! — krista! (@madeup_artist) November 4, 2021

Ouch.

No wonder Biden’s approval ratings keep falling and falling and falling.

***

Related:

Joy Reid blames ‘history of unbroken white Christian goodness’ in thread about why McAuliffe REALLY lost and pisses BOTH sides off

Oh honey, stop! AOC uses her big brain and ECON degree to explain WHY inflation is happening in a thread annnd we can’t EVEN

‘Right-wing COVID deniers are using it …’ Techno Fog exposes why CDC REALLY changed vaccine definition with emails obtained by FOIA