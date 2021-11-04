We’ve gotta hand it to Joy Reid.

When she says something really stupid she stands by it.

Heck, she doubles and even triples down on it.

So either she really believes this nonsense OR she thinks her supporters do.

Either way, yikes.

Dunno who needs to hear this but McAuliffe’s problem wasn’t that Dems didn’t pass Manchin-Sinema’s infrastructure bill. Had that passed, the people who would disproportionately benefit: white guys who work construction & owners of big contract firms, would still vote 65/35 GOP. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 3, 2021

Because only white guys work construction.

K.

It’s the OTHER bill — the one they nuked parental leave, college debt repayment and a major climate provision out of — that actually would help the people who mainly vote for Democrats: minority, young and single women, working class POC, white collegians… you know: their base. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 3, 2021

The one that literally has nothing to do with infrastructure?

K again.

McAulliffe’s problem was that A) the overall mood narrative is bad for Dems & Biden, and B) Youngkin, like the Republican he is, filled the vacuum with inchoate fear of threats to the cherished historical narrative of a glorious history of unbroken white Christian great/goodness. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 3, 2021

Biden’s fault.

BUT Glenn was apparently too Christian and kind or something.

Don’t look at us, broad is nuttier than a squirrel’s BM.

It’s not like that’s not easy to do in America, where a portion of the population has always prized group dominance over democracy and shared progress. Nixon did it. Reagan did it with “welfare queens.” Atwater preached it. GWB did it with Willie Horton. Trump LUXURIATED in it. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 3, 2021

HUH?

Group dominance?

Wouldn’t that fall in line with forced vaccines? Forced masking? Lockdowns? Youngkin talked about the individual.

Maybe she wasn’t really paying attention to the election.

And it almost always works. Recall that the number three man in the House Republican caucus allegedly called HIMSELF “David Duke without the baggage.” Laundering white fear of “replacement” and loss of power is the oldest trick in the book. Dems just don’t know how to answer it. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 3, 2021

Allegedly.

And time-traveling hackers allegedly went on Joy’s personal blog and wrote a bunch of homophobic stuff.

Why? Because as I said last night, to effectively do so they would have to actively and aggressively defend THEIR base, the way Republicans go to the mat to defend even their most extreme voters. But most Dems can’t or don’t want to. They crave the voters they don’t have. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 3, 2021

Progressive Dems are almost alone in vigorously defending the kind of people who would actually be open to voting Dem and would reward them if they delivered. But for doing that, they take a beating from their party and the Beltway press. So here we are. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 3, 2021

You darn traditional Democrats aren’t insane enough for Joy.

Obviously meant GHWB not GWB in the earlier post. Don’t have the energy to redo the whole thread. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 3, 2021

Obvs.

And last but certainly not least McAuliffe’s other problem is that there was nothing new or particularly interesting about his candidacy. To beat Virginia’s long history of flipping gubernatorial parties to the opposite of the president’s party, maybe run someone novel to voters? — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 3, 2021

Her thread even pissed off Democrats.

It’s amazing how progressives just trash one of Biden’s signature accomplishments. I despise this narrative https://t.co/hdaUvHJS15 — Brendan (@Lawlorbrendans) November 4, 2021

We don’t much like it either.

His bio reads that he is a Hillary Clinton Democrat, fyi.

Joyless is clueless and still stoking the flames with her incessant race baiting https://t.co/WZE4YXDsGf — Patriotic Mom for MAGA (@arealpatriot123) November 4, 2021

That.

And this. ^

I know who needs to hear this: You, Joy Ann Reid, you and some Black Lady from NC and her CRT is why Dems lost Virginia last night and will probably lose more Races in the future. The GOP is using CRT like a Bat at a Baseball game and they're swinging for the fences with it. — Ronnie Price (@redwardprice719) November 3, 2021

Something like that.

Yup.

***

