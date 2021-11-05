Boy oh boy, Democrats should NEVER have poked the bear aka parents.

They’re really in trouble now.

And watching them try and claim THEY are the real party of parents because they want taxpayers to pay for the government to raise our children is NOT the winning hot take Rep. Pramila Jayapal thinks it is.

Seriously, was she dropped on her head?

Sorry, Pramila, but you can’t be the party of abortion and the party of teacher’s unions and claim you’re the party of parents.

Just doesn’t work that way.

See?

Told ya’.

Right? That would go a long long long way.

Ouch.

Ain’t THAT the truth. We especially enjoy watching AFT President Randi Weingarten babble about how teachers need to work with the parents … NOW.

What a fake.

What he said.

And that, dear reader, is exactly what they’re afraid of after what happened in Virginia.

2022 is going to be GLORIOUS.

