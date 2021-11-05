Boy oh boy, Democrats should NEVER have poked the bear aka parents.

They’re really in trouble now.

And watching them try and claim THEY are the real party of parents because they want taxpayers to pay for the government to raise our children is NOT the winning hot take Rep. Pramila Jayapal thinks it is.

Seriously, was she dropped on her head?

.@RepJayapal: "I think that Democrats are the party of parents, not Republicans. We are the ones that are looking to pass universal childcare, universal pre-K." https://t.co/Xuww7LW5xF pic.twitter.com/w4wdCX50DW — The Hill (@thehill) November 4, 2021

Sorry, Pramila, but you can’t be the party of abortion and the party of teacher’s unions and claim you’re the party of parents.

Just doesn’t work that way.

"I don't think parents should have a say in kids' education," paraphrasing Terry McAuliffe in his debate vs Gov Glenn Younkin. — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) November 5, 2021

Delusional. — Brian Kowalski (@BrianKowalski1) November 4, 2021

Narrator: the parents think differently. — MisesMoFo (@Consistentkirk) November 5, 2021

Democrats like you support killing children in the womb. So no… you aren’t the party of parents. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) November 5, 2021

See?

Told ya’.

More government funding for teacher's unions isn't high on parents list. Funding students not institutions would stop they cycle of government and union intervention and would leave you more time to defend Plan Parenthood's goal of thining out classroom sizes 🙄 — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) November 5, 2021

You would have to stop trying to mask their kids, give them experimental vaccines and kill them in the womb before anybody is going to believe that. — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) November 5, 2021

Right? That would go a long long long way.

"If we don’t abort you we’ll hand you over to the state run pre-K centers, daycares, and schools. And if parents question anything we’re indoctrinating their kids with, we’ll simply label them domestic terrorists."

~Democrats Totes the party of parents. 🙄 — theRoddick (@theRoddick) November 5, 2021

You’re the party of the teachers’ union. You’re the party of government dependency. You’re the party of taxation and uncontrolled spending. Do not EVER claim to be the party for children or families. — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) November 5, 2021

Those are just socialist programs designed to exert state control over children from birth. You want to buy votes from poor people by promising to babysit for free, while conditioning them and their children to expect state handouts for life. Your party is sick. — Rhonda Rhoades (@RhondaR45106312) November 5, 2021

Ouch.

Who says that’s what we want, especially after government schools failed parents for the past two years? — Ashley (@AshLMcC) November 5, 2021

Ain’t THAT the truth. We especially enjoy watching AFT President Randi Weingarten babble about how teachers need to work with the parents … NOW.

What a fake.

Party of aborting babies and wanting the government to control our kids from age 3 to college. Didn't these morons see what happened in VA? — Tony FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) November 5, 2021

You shut schools down. You sided with the teachers unions over parents. You forced children to wear masks. You need to sit down. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) November 5, 2021

What he said.

Looks like parents think different. See you in 2022! — Tucker Carlson’s Furrowed Brow (@Chimp_HQ) November 5, 2021

And that, dear reader, is exactly what they’re afraid of after what happened in Virginia.

2022 is going to be GLORIOUS.

***

Related:

REKT! Drew Holden takes The Lincoln Project, Dems, Lefties, and media to the SHED for VA white supremacist hoax in BRUTAL thread

Oh NO she didn’t! LOL! Winsome Sears dumps a TEENSY bit more salt in The Lincoln Project’s open wound and it’s GLORIOUS

Fact-check: LIE! Jen Psaki spins like she’s never SPUN before about the ‘progress of the Biden admin’ and even Lefties are calling BULLSH*T