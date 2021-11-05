Awww, it’s been a while since we last wrote about our favorite rage-donkey, Tony Posnanski. Granted, he blocked this editor for bullying him or some other such nonsense, so we don’t always see what he’s doing these days. Plus, his eff this and eff you and eff them tweets mixed in with his tweets selling his art are just … eh.

But apparently, Siraj Hashmi putting Tony on ‘the list’ ticked him off and whaddya know, he crossed our radar.

Tony was very upset with Siraj and went so far as to claim he bullies women.

Huh?

Annnnnd we’re dead now.

Not to mention he tweeted then deleted a bunch of awful stuff …

Yikes.

Guess he didn’t 1000000% stand by his tweets?

Not to mention Tony has a real way with the women, as he accuses Siraj of bullying them.

What a sweetie.

Over/under on how long it takes Tony to accuse us of bullying him for writing about this exchange?

Back at it this morning, Tony? Heh.

***

