Awww, it’s been a while since we last wrote about our favorite rage-donkey, Tony Posnanski. Granted, he blocked this editor for bullying him or some other such nonsense, so we don’t always see what he’s doing these days. Plus, his eff this and eff you and eff them tweets mixed in with his tweets selling his art are just … eh.

But apparently, Siraj Hashmi putting Tony on ‘the list’ ticked him off and whaddya know, he crossed our radar.

Tony was very upset with Siraj and went so far as to claim he bullies women.

Huh?

Tony’s gonna start identifying as a woman to back up his assertion that i bully women on Twitter https://t.co/nLC522BqHG — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 4, 2021

Annnnnd we’re dead now.

Not to mention he tweeted then deleted a bunch of awful stuff …

Yikes.

sounds like @tonyposnanski doesn’t wanna stand by his tweets despite saying he 1000000% stands behind them. what happened, Tony? pic.twitter.com/qtSYF0ylyA — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 4, 2021

Guess he didn’t 1000000% stand by his tweets?

Not to mention Tony has a real way with the women, as he accuses Siraj of bullying them.

He’s really a Casanova with the ladies, though. pic.twitter.com/XL2JlbTJnv — Fiscal Therapist (@BigLifeMark) November 4, 2021

What a sweetie.

i don’t bully Jen Rubin, i simp Jen Rubin. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 4, 2021

GP He's dealt with plenty of pathetic f*cks? I'm not sure I'd be bragging about that, his poor choice in partners. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) November 4, 2021

Is it really bullying to tell someone to calm down? — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 4, 2021

Do Tony a solid and buy some of his art… pic.twitter.com/MAY5dybO6E — Kurt Berkes (@KurtBerkes) November 4, 2021

"I stand by what I said" -the guy who keeps deleting his tweets. — Mike Schietzelt (@mike_schietzelt) November 4, 2021

Over/under on how long it takes Tony to accuse us of bullying him for writing about this exchange?

Is the before or after you serve your time in jail for bullying? https://t.co/luPZEggMYy — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 5, 2021

Back at it this morning, Tony? Heh.

***

