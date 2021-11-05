There are some people out there who desperately need to continue believing the Steel Dossier and the Russia hoax had NOTHING to do with Hillary Clinton and that somehow, someway this is all Trump’s fault and the rest of us who saw through it from the very beginning are giant meanie-heads.

Like Seth Abramson.

Seth isn’t take the Clinton Dossier news very well …

(THREAD) I'm going to itemize every factual inaccuracy in this NYT article—while telling you in advance that none of them will be fixed. I wrote a NYT bestseller on the subject these men have written a story on, so I know *exactly* what needs correcting. https://t.co/xQboKZgMCz — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) November 4, 2021

Chuck Ross just needed one tweet to drop Seth’s entire thread:

How do you still believe this? Fusion hired Steele after they signed DNC/Clinton on as a client. This reminds me of when I had to school you that the Isikoff article was based on info from Steele https://t.co/IvLIrmTMSW — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 4, 2021

This is a lie — Mostly peaceful scariant (@C0nservatlve) November 4, 2021

We already know this is a lie (funded by republicans); the dossier was never funded by R's — 𝔼𝕤𝕤𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕚𝕝 (@lordnazh) November 5, 2021

So Democratic funded…point was correctly reported. — BotBurner8675309 (@BotBurn8675309) November 5, 2021

