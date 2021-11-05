There are some people out there who desperately need to continue believing the Steel Dossier and the Russia hoax had NOTHING to do with Hillary Clinton and that somehow, someway this is all Trump’s fault and the rest of us who saw through it from the very beginning are giant meanie-heads.

Like Seth Abramson.

Seth isn’t take the Clinton Dossier news very well …

Don’t worry, we won’t bore you with his lengthy thread that is quite frankly just painful.

And as long as you’d expect.

Heh.

Chuck Ross just needed one tweet to drop Seth’s entire thread:

Oof.

Yup.

Gonna have to deal with it, Seth.

***

