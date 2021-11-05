This clip of Nancy Pelosi during a press briefing (we believe recorded just yesterday) from the Chicks on the Right (who we adore) is something else.

Watch:

Nancy is a TAD more ‘there’ than Biden. But just a tad.

And seriously. What the Hell was this?!

Also, you can always tell when Nancy doesn’t know what she’s talking about (or if she’s lying) when not one hand but two of them get going like that. We’re shocked she hasn’t taken flight yet she does so much flapping.

We are in the Matrix … — Big Green Tractor (@kp2337) November 5, 2021

Some days it certainly feels that way.

Sadly this is what's running our country pic.twitter.com/B7g5KQLGFD — 🇺🇸 Gun Totin' Nana 🇺🇸 (@IamSamIam1969) November 5, 2021

Oof.

Wow. Just wow. Our leaders. — bacteson (@bagorn) November 5, 2021

Scary stuff.

If we don’t laugh we may never stop throwing up.

***

Related:

‘REAL crimes’: Glenn Greenwald takes media APART in merciless thread for mindlessly spreading CLINTON (Steele) Dossier hoax

‘Tony made the list’! Rage-donkey Tony Posnanski learns the hard way NOT to bring a crayon to a gunfight with Siraj Hashmi

REKT! Drew Holden takes The Lincoln Project, Dems, Lefties, and media to the SHED for VA white supremacist hoax in BRUTAL thread