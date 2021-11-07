Sure the National Education Association will love this, Randi.

Apparently, Randi Weingarten wants people to blame Trump and DeVos for closing down the schools during COVID, not her. And if THAT doesn’t work, she thinks people should blame their local National Education Association chapters …

And she seems very upset that Corey DeAngelis is calling her and her lies OUT:

BREAKING: Randi Weingarten blames local NEA teachers union affiliates for keeping schools closed. pic.twitter.com/DzEHQu0or0 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 7, 2021

Every day they attack her.

Oh, boo hoo.

Maybe if she didn’t spend time keeping kids out of the classroom and all masked up she wouldn’t be ‘attacked’ every day.

Poor, sad Randi. She’s really the victim in all of this, you guys.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What a delusional woman. Keep up your great work, Corey! — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) November 7, 2021

Be relentless.

It’s the only way to not only get their attention but make a change.

Democrats can do no wrong. No matter how much wrong they do. — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) November 7, 2021

It’s always that other guy’s fault.

Ahhhh, yes. Randi is the victim here. 👌🏼 — Jocelyn Waulk Gorman (@ReformedMami) November 7, 2021

Oooh, UTLA will just love being thrown under the bus. — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) November 7, 2021

Hahahaha. Just look at Corey DeAngelis! — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 7, 2021

That big ol’ meanie, fighting to make sure kids get the best education possible.

And always picking on the helpless president of the biggest teacher’s union in the country.

You are living rent free in her head. I strive for this level of action. Well done sir. — Sal Nuzzo (@salnuzzo) November 7, 2021

Gold star for the Supernatural gif.

Oh yeah, this should help. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) November 7, 2021

She is all over the place. I think you may have broken her. — Stally15 Let’s Go Brandon! (@StallyKS) November 7, 2021

We can only hope.

***

