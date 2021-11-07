Apologies for missing this little nugget of stupid earlier in the week. To be completely transparent, this editor was tweeting her little fingers TO THE BONE about a certain election in a certain blue state that TOTALLY FLIPPED RED, BABY, so Ana Navarro whining about #LetsGoBrandon was missed.

Until now.

Ana doesn’t get it, she really thinks it’s about using a silly code phrase.

We live in America.

We have freedom of speech -though employers have a right to restrict what you say on their time.

My issue with “Let’s go Brandon” thing, is not that it’s offensive. It’s that it’s stupid.

If you’re gonna curse an elected official, why use a silly code phrase?? — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 2, 2021

Who wants to tell her?

Ok, fine. We will.

Let’s Go Brandon is not just about Biden, although he’s a big part of it. No no, that ‘silly phrase’ mocks our useless as t*ts on a bull media that refuses to cover the president accurately since they’re all too busy carrying water for the old timer.

All caught up now?

Awesome.

It's not stupid, it's fun. And it pokes fun at your stupid profession for pretending. It's flippin' perfect on a variety of levels. You just don't like people pizzing in your Post Toasties. — Couch Potato Analyst (@CouchTaterAnlst) November 2, 2021

Because it drives all of you insane,

and it’s incredibly funny. ☺️#LetsGoBrandon https://t.co/a5P4eBUOz8 — Wits (@Heather_Eire) November 2, 2021

Because it bugs the shit out of you lying, proglodyte morons in the media who carry water for him incessantly. — Umbrella Security Services (@cryshalsing) November 7, 2021

Your offense is your personal problem, hun. Not our problem. — 🇺🇸Dana🇺🇸 (@LisannaBoo) November 7, 2021

Sounds like a total YP, right?

***

