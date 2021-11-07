Apologies for missing this little nugget of stupid earlier in the week. To be completely transparent, this editor was tweeting her little fingers TO THE BONE about a certain election in a certain blue state that TOTALLY FLIPPED RED, BABY, so Ana Navarro whining about #LetsGoBrandon was missed.

Until now.

Ana doesn’t get it, she really thinks it’s about using a silly code phrase.

Who wants to tell her?

Ok, fine. We will.

Let’s Go Brandon is not just about Biden, although he’s a big part of it. No no, that ‘silly phrase’ mocks our useless as t*ts on a bull media that refuses to cover the president accurately since they’re all too busy carrying water for the old timer.

Trending

All caught up now?

Awesome.

Sounds like a total YP, right?

***

Related:

Sit DOWN: Byron York (and a BUNCH of others) DROP TF out of Marc Elias for claiming GOP undermining vote GREATEST threat to country

‘Not even WATCHABLE’: SNL tries for even LOWER ratings with angry skits trashing Virginia voters and ‘clowning’ abortion (watch)

WOW: Randi Weingarten’s leaked private message a PLETHORA of whining and blaming local NEA chapters for closing schools (screenshot)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ana NavarroLet's Go Brandon