Mary Katharine Ham is the epitome of a Mama Bear, especially when it comes to teacher’s unions working diligently to keep our kids out of the classroom last year. That and of course, the absolute lie being pushed by the Left that CRT isn’t being taught in schools.

Because it is.

Especially in Virginia.

The ‘drop’ started here:

Fairfax County spent 5 figures inviting Ibram Kendi for a virtual speech…at a time when all of its schools were closed for in-person learning. I suppose people will argue this didn't actually happen too? https://t.co/fHbRnIO3ab — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 6, 2021

Ham chimed in:

It’s all in your imagination. When you were being told wanting your kids in school was just wanting your babysitters back and the district you fund was spending on this and electric school buses that carried no students, you were just mad bc you’re a racist. https://t.co/pQBAL1yPqx — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 6, 2021

And for some reason, her tweet triggered a troll who accused her of wanting to kill kids and teachers and then claiming teachers went above and beyond while parents whined.

Tell us you’re a union teacher without telling us you’re a union teacher.

Really did you want teachers to die or your kids too die

It’s ridiculous they are your kids your responsibility trouble with some ppl they think it’s all up to the teacher it’s not it’s a joint effort and teachers went above and beyond what did parent do whine — Patricia allen (@Eamon0303) November 6, 2021

This didn’t go over so hot for the little troll who couldn’t:

No, I do not, & the private school a mile from my kids’ shuttered public school showed it was possible to run a school with very safe results, thereby preventing learning loss & many mental health issues for kids. This argument is juvenile bullying meant to shut people up. https://t.co/CQHOFVZzfl — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 6, 2021

Ouch. What Mary said.

And absolutely, this ridiculous talking point about killing kids in classrooms is absolutely juvenile and meant to bully people into shutting up.

Luckily, parents in Virginia didn’t shut up.

Teachers in Fairfax Co. got to jump the line and get vaccinated early with all the first responders and health workers who worked all pandemic, and parents cheered it, until they then declined to go back in classrooms. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 6, 2021

A lot of ppl also just don’t know NoVa was among the worst in offering in-person instruction in whole nation (and world, therefore, as the US was worse than every other wealthy nation). Students didn’t see the inside of a classroom for more than a yr, no hybrid option. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 6, 2021

But tell us again how teachers went above and beyond.

Sure.

