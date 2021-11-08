Gosh, AOC sounds worried. Almost like the grift is up …

This editor would like to think part of the reason Sandy is babbling about the importance of ‘staying woke’ is that after McAuliffe lost sticking to those talking points (racism, social justice, climate change is going to kill us ALL, etc.) Democrats are starting to wake up because they are losing Independents, Moderates, and even some Democrats.

Don’t get us wrong, we’d be fine with Democrats sticking with this losing narrative.

Sandy tried making her case though:

No.

Dems adhering to being woke and cancel culture is ensuring losses but keep on spinnin’, Lady Lenin.

Again, no.

Woke is the phrase adopted by media and talking heads – this started with BLM and the social justice movement. We just figured out how to mock TF out of it, that’s all.

Because so many Democrats sit around watching Fox News.

Ok, Brian Stelter does but Tater doesn’t really count.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s worked out so well … heh.

Ummm.

Suppose so.

