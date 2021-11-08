Gosh, AOC sounds worried. Almost like the grift is up …

This editor would like to think part of the reason Sandy is babbling about the importance of ‘staying woke’ is that after McAuliffe lost sticking to those talking points (racism, social justice, climate change is going to kill us ALL, etc.) Democrats are starting to wake up because they are losing Independents, Moderates, and even some Democrats.

Don’t get us wrong, we’d be fine with Democrats sticking with this losing narrative.

Sandy tried making her case though:

One dangerous aspect of thinking there’s a “woke problem” is that Dem chances for re-election or majorities in House, Senate, & WH rely on the racial justice issue of voting rights. Dems distancing from racial justice makes protection of voting rights less likely,ensuring losses — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 8, 2021

No.

Dems adhering to being woke and cancel culture is ensuring losses but keep on spinnin’, Lady Lenin.

“Woke” is a term pundits are now using as a derogatory euphemism for civil rights & justice. Making up a “woke” problem results in putting civil & voting rights on the backburner. In a year state legislatures are planning out GOP majorities & voter suppression, that’s dangerous — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 8, 2021

Again, no.

Woke is the phrase adopted by media and talking heads – this started with BLM and the social justice movement. We just figured out how to mock TF out of it, that’s all.

People think Fox News is just about indoctrinating right-wingers, but it’s also about conditioning Dems on what to run away from. Framing racial justice as “controversial” is key to delaying the protection of voting rights (& others) until it’s too late. We shouldn’t indulge it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 8, 2021

Because so many Democrats sit around watching Fox News.

Ok, Brian Stelter does but Tater doesn’t really count.

Yes that's the ticket — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 8, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ah. So you’re admitting Biden didn’t actually win the 2020 election! — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 8, 2021

The VA election had the highest voter turnout in modern history. McAuliffe lost with more votes than he won with in 2013. The “voter suppression” narrative is just fiction. — Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) November 8, 2021

Yes yes. By all means. Double down. Triple down. Go for it. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) November 8, 2021

It’s worked out so well … heh.

Who was disenfranchised in this past election? Name one person and explain the law that made them disenfranchised. l wait here. — Hey Brandon, let's go! (@BillySullivan7) November 8, 2021

What is the difference between “racial justice” and justice?https://t.co/89qR1cnG7I — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) November 8, 2021

Ummm.

Self awareness level. Zero https://t.co/3qpriS4hWf — Breaking News Jack. (@jackmeridan) November 8, 2021

Sadly, she may burn people out before making the presidential nod. https://t.co/EDnw4tBAWG — Homer (@Spoken_Easy) November 8, 2021

Racial Justice = Playing the Race Card AOC is basically saying that it’s dangerous for Dems to NOT play the race card. It’s the ace up their sleeve https://t.co/55hObTQ0RR — Together We Win; I deal in facts! (@Mickeegee2020) November 8, 2021

IDs to vote or you are trying to cheat. https://t.co/c5Lnah14OH — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 8, 2021

She’d double down on a stick in the eye. Always forward. I guess you kind of have to respect the hustle. https://t.co/eUKjERikTd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 8, 2021

Suppose so.

***

