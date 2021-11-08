Gosh, AOC sounds worried. Almost like the grift is up …
This editor would like to think part of the reason Sandy is babbling about the importance of ‘staying woke’ is that after McAuliffe lost sticking to those talking points (racism, social justice, climate change is going to kill us ALL, etc.) Democrats are starting to wake up because they are losing Independents, Moderates, and even some Democrats.
Don’t get us wrong, we’d be fine with Democrats sticking with this losing narrative.
Sandy tried making her case though:
One dangerous aspect of thinking there’s a “woke problem” is that Dem chances for re-election or majorities in House, Senate, & WH rely on the racial justice issue of voting rights.
Dems distancing from racial justice makes protection of voting rights less likely,ensuring losses
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 8, 2021
No.
Dems adhering to being woke and cancel culture is ensuring losses but keep on spinnin’, Lady Lenin.
“Woke” is a term pundits are now using as a derogatory euphemism for civil rights & justice.
Making up a “woke” problem results in putting civil & voting rights on the backburner. In a year state legislatures are planning out GOP majorities & voter suppression, that’s dangerous
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 8, 2021
Again, no.
Woke is the phrase adopted by media and talking heads – this started with BLM and the social justice movement. We just figured out how to mock TF out of it, that’s all.
People think Fox News is just about indoctrinating right-wingers, but it’s also about conditioning Dems on what to run away from. Framing racial justice as “controversial” is key to delaying the protection of voting rights (& others) until it’s too late. We shouldn’t indulge it.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 8, 2021
Because so many Democrats sit around watching Fox News.
Ok, Brian Stelter does but Tater doesn’t really count.
Yes that's the ticket
— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 8, 2021
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Ah. So you’re admitting Biden didn’t actually win the 2020 election!
— Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) November 8, 2021
The VA election had the highest voter turnout in modern history. McAuliffe lost with more votes than he won with in 2013. The “voter suppression” narrative is just fiction.
— Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) November 8, 2021
Yes yes. By all means. Double down. Triple down. Go for it.
— Joel App (@AppyJoel) November 8, 2021
It’s worked out so well … heh.
Who was disenfranchised in this past election? Name one person and explain the law that made them disenfranchised. l wait here.
— Hey Brandon, let's go! (@BillySullivan7) November 8, 2021
— Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) November 8, 2021
What is the difference between “racial justice” and justice?https://t.co/89qR1cnG7I
— Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) November 8, 2021
Ummm.
Self awareness level. Zero https://t.co/3qpriS4hWf
— Breaking News Jack. (@jackmeridan) November 8, 2021
Sadly, she may burn people out before making the presidential nod. https://t.co/EDnw4tBAWG
— Homer (@Spoken_Easy) November 8, 2021
Racial Justice = Playing the Race Card
AOC is basically saying that it’s dangerous for Dems to NOT play the race card. It’s the ace up their sleeve https://t.co/55hObTQ0RR
— Together We Win; I deal in facts! (@Mickeegee2020) November 8, 2021
IDs to vote or you are trying to cheat. https://t.co/c5Lnah14OH
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 8, 2021
She’d double down on a stick in the eye. Always forward. I guess you kind of have to respect the hustle. https://t.co/eUKjERikTd
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 8, 2021
Suppose so.
***
