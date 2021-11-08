Really New Jersey? More Phil Murphy?!

This guy just sucks.

Several people are questioning whether or not they should have even called the race for this guy yet, so you’d think he’d be a little bit more careful about his openly authoritarian ideas… but no. Virginia, we barely dodged this with McAuliffe, just sayin’.

Watch:

.@GovMurphy threatens not to lift schools' mask mandate until parents vaccinate their kids “My hope is particularly with our kids under the age of 12 now being able to get the vaccine, that we will someday, sooner than later, be able to lift the mask mandate we have in schools" pic.twitter.com/WobdH44z8Q — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 8, 2021

Someday, sooner or later.

He’ll just keep moving those goalposts.

Awful.

And a WHOLE bunch of people in New Jersey just realized they voted for the wrong guy. As far as I’m concerned? IDGAF anymore. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) November 8, 2021

We don’t get how anyone could vote for more of this. He was OPENLY bragging about mandates before the election.

I knew that man wouldn’t take the hint after almost losing the election. He’s going to double down. I hope you’re happy fellow New Jerseyans. — Linda Hennessey (@lahennessey752) November 8, 2021

Absolutely no scientific evidence that mask work in schools. — Tommy Bartley (@tommybartley) November 8, 2021

The goal posts always move with tyrannical leaders. — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) November 8, 2021

We all knew this was coming, the question for parents now is what are you going to do about it? It won’t end until you make it end. — Nick Yanakas (@NYanakas) November 8, 2021

Sorry New Jersey, you had your chance 😬 — Katalina 🤔 (@nonstahp) November 8, 2021

Wish I could put into words the depth of my disgust for this man and hatred of his existence. — seegrean (@See_Grean) November 8, 2021

Ginormous butt-hole really doesn’t do him ‘justice’, but we’ll go with that.

