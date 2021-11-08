President Ron Klain is confident they’ll be able to force Americans to take the shot because they can force them to wear hard hats.

Or something.

Oh, sorry, Chief of Staff Klain.

Our bad.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain 'confident' Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses will be upheld: "If OSHA can tell people to wear a hard hat on the job…it can put in place these simple measures to keep our workers safe." pic.twitter.com/963oBuTmy9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 7, 2021

Ron does realize you don’t inject a hard hat into your body, right? And that at the end of the day you can take the damn thing off?

Someone somewhere thought this was a good talking point.

This explains why Biden is at 39% in popularity and Harris is at 28%.

What a train wreck.

OSHA has no business forcing people to take an untested experiment that is causing adverse effects, including death in many people. The American people need to SUE OSHA since they no longer care about safety. — Mandy ✝☕ (@SpringSteps) November 8, 2021

Hard hat can be removed at the end of the day and the manufacture is legally liable if the hard hat causes harm or fails at it’s intended purpose. Plus the hard hat has gone through a “proper” testing regimen before mandated use. Such a horribly pathetic analogy. — Carter (@CCBiel) November 7, 2021

Wrong, Ron. Job standards like hard hats don’t inject people with substances that can be harmful. Where’s the Safety Data Sheet for the vaccine? Where’s the full list of ingredients and their effects on humans? You get us the SDS and then we’ll talk. — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) November 8, 2021

This asshole knows you can take a hardhat off at 5 o’clock, right? — obstacle (@corrcomm) November 8, 2021

Maybe he thinks people just keep wearing them all of the time?

Heh.

The hard hat comes off when they aren’t working — Andrew • The DM King 👑• Affiliate Marketing (@TheDMKing) November 7, 2021

Obviously a poll tested line intended to spin a narrative — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) November 8, 2021

the fact that democrats say these things out loud and actually think they are smart is proof these people are idiots. — Jennifer 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Jenny_MommaLion) November 8, 2021

I'm pretty sure OSHA doesn't mandate everyone at a company wear a hard hat. — Dr. Freedom Fetish™ (@Thomas_Young77) November 8, 2021

Hard hats aren’t injected into your bloodstream 🤡 — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) November 7, 2021

Keep in mind if the hard hat is faulty you can sue the maker of the hard hat.. that’s not the case with the Vax — The Original Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) November 8, 2021

Excellent point. If someone is wearing a hard hat and they end up with a brain or head injury, they may have a case against the hard hat company. This is not so with the vaccine.

Has OSHA itself ever been challenged constitutionally? It'd be ironic if SCOTUS swept away the entire agency because it was a usurpation of states' rights — ClimbTheMtn (@MtnTha) November 8, 2021

PPE are not the same as shots – Flu shots are not required – Klein is an idiot — MARK ©️ (@LAMark__) November 7, 2021

‘Nuff said.

***

