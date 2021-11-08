President Ron Klain is confident they’ll be able to force Americans to take the shot because they can force them to wear hard hats.

Or something.

Oh, sorry, Chief of Staff Klain.

Our bad.

Ron does realize you don’t inject a hard hat into your body, right? And that at the end of the day you can take the damn thing off?

Someone somewhere thought this was a good talking point.

This explains why Biden is at 39% in popularity and Harris is at 28%.

What a train wreck.

Maybe he thinks people just keep wearing them all of the time?

Heh.

Excellent point. If someone is wearing a hard hat and they end up with a brain or head injury, they may have a case against the hard hat company. This is not so with the vaccine.

‘Nuff said.

***

