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US Delegation Dumps Every Chinese Gift, Badge, and Burner Phone Before Leaving Beijing

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on May 15, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As the American delegation prepared to come home from China, they did something rather odd (although understandable). They trashed every souvenir, memento, gift or badge.

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Wow!

The Americans were told to leave their personal cell phones at home and were only permitted to use burner phones while on the trip. Those were disposed of, as well. 

America is doing its best to ensure there is no spying going on

America needs to bring manufacturing back.

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Good on them for being forward thinking.

Hopefully, they had to stand and watch. That would be hilarious.

Several news agencies reported it happening, so safe to say, it's true.

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That would have been very interesting. 

That's why Florida buckled down on China buying farmland

It's interesting information for Americans to have. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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CHINA CYBERSECURITY FOREIGN POLICY NATIONAL SECURITY USA

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