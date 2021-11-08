How DARE Bari Weiss think for herself and support free speech?! Monster!

Considering this editor’s kids are both in high school … booyah.

Instead of complaining about how much higher ed sucks, they’re doing something about it.

We so love this:

We got sick of complaining about how broken higher education is. So we decided to do something about it.

Announcing a new university dedicated to the fearless pursuit of truth: @uaustinorg:https://t.co/ZqRLXcF2n0 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) November 8, 2021

From Bari’s substack:

But we are done waiting. We are done waiting for the legacy universities to right themselves. And so we are building anew. I mean that quite literally. As I write this, I am sitting in my new office (boxes still waiting to be unpacked) in balmy Austin, Texas, where I moved three months ago from my previous post as president of St. John’s College in Annapolis. I am not alone. Our project began with a small gathering of those concerned about the state of higher education—Niall Ferguson, Bari Weiss, Heather Heying, Joe Lonsdale, Arthur Brooks, and I—and we have since been joined by many others, including the brave professors mentioned above, Kathleen Stock, Dorian Abbot and Peter Boghossian. We count among our numbers university presidents: Robert Zimmer, Larry Summers, John Nunes, and Gordon Gee, and leading academics, such as Steven Pinker, Deirdre McCloskey, Leon Kass, Jonathan Haidt, Glenn Loury, Joshua Katz, Vickie Sullivan, Geoffrey Stone, Bill McClay, and Tyler Cowen. We are also joined by journalists, artists, philanthropists, researchers, and public intellectuals, including Lex Fridman, Andrew Sullivan, Rob Henderson, Caitlin Flanagan, David Mamet, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Sohrab Ahmari, Stacy Hock, Jonathan Rauch, and Nadine Strossen.

!!!

Congratulations to everyone involved. 🎉 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 8, 2021

::starts 529 for the newborn:: — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 8, 2021

As a resident of Austin, this is great news. But I caution you – Austin is a small slice of communism in Austin so beware of our crazies…although it'll be cool to have this sitting in their backyard! I'd love for y'all to visit our HS to recruit. — Gordo (@treadedupon) November 8, 2021

Sign me up! — #LetsGoBrandon! 🐘🅰️🏈✝️🇺🇸 (@scarlettbama) November 8, 2021

Yeah yeah, we told you guys people freaked out.

And they did:

Thank you for confirming that this is unaccredited, no campus, no degrees, run out of one of those houses-turned-offices that lawyers love on Rio Grande. pic.twitter.com/Sx9oOHaj7r — Somewhere In ATX (@SomewhereinATX) November 8, 2021

I’m starting a new college dedicated to the fearless pursuit of striking fear in children and harvesting their terror as a form of renewable energy pic.twitter.com/jYI7yltyOT — pls (@dothedirtybird_) November 8, 2021

Because you know, we can’t have anyone who supports free thinking and free speech to actually open a university.

We can’t have people thinking for themselves!

Tired: Grievance Studies programs Wired: An entire university of Grievance Studies Studies — Bob Murphy (@BobWMurphy) November 8, 2021

finally, an unbroken, fully-functional university pic.twitter.com/KWkOmonV86 — Roger Sollenberger found true love, suckers (@SollenbergerRC) November 8, 2021

Bari's building her dream of a 100% Palestinian-free university. — Hare (@HareDurer) November 8, 2021

Believe in the free exchange of ideas? Hire me to teach a course for your new start-up university! It will be called: WHY THIS UNIVERSITY SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF ITSELF. — Robin DeRosa (@actualham) November 8, 2021

They’re so fussy.

Diet PragerU — Nude Gingrich (@JarJarFan69) November 8, 2021

"We made up a problem and now we're making a solution(it involves giving me money)" — Drawnder, A Sound of 🇵🇷 (@Drawnder) November 8, 2021

criiiinge — Meg Elison (@megelison) November 8, 2021

This is embarrassing. — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) November 8, 2021

One must wonder why they so object to this, right?

Just kidding.

We know why they object.

Darn Bari and her evil free-thinking ideas!

***

Related:

Yup, that’s a THREAT: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy can’t HELP but show his authoritarian colors when it comes to the CHILDREN (watch

‘Calling you an idiot is an INSULT to idiots everywhere’: Ron Klain claims hard hats prove OSHA can mandate a vaccine and HOOBOY

‘MUH COLLEGE’! Amy Siskind raging at ‘racist’ non-college-educated white women over Youngkin VA victory goes OH so very wrong