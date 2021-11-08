How DARE Bari Weiss think for herself and support free speech?! Monster!

Considering this editor’s kids are both in high school … booyah.

Instead of complaining about how much higher ed sucks, they’re doing something about it.

We so love this:

From Bari’s substack:

But we are done waiting. We are done waiting for the legacy universities to right themselves. And so we are building anew.

I mean that quite literally.

As I write this, I am sitting in my new office (boxes still waiting to be unpacked) in balmy Austin, Texas, where I moved three months ago from my previous post as president of St. John’s College in Annapolis.

I am not alone.

Our project began with a small gathering of those concerned about the state of higher educationNiall Ferguson, Bari Weiss, Heather Heying, Joe Lonsdale, Arthur Brooks, and Iand we have since been joined by many others, including the brave professors mentioned above, Kathleen Stock, Dorian Abbot and Peter Boghossian.

We count among our numbers university presidents: Robert Zimmer, Larry Summers, John Nunes, and Gordon Gee, and leading academics, such as Steven Pinker, Deirdre McCloskey, Leon Kass, Jonathan Haidt,  Glenn Loury, Joshua Katz, Vickie Sullivan, Geoffrey Stone, Bill McClay, and Tyler Cowen.

We are also joined by journalists, artists, philanthropists, researchers, and public intellectuals, including Lex Fridman, Andrew Sullivan, Rob Henderson, Caitlin Flanagan, David Mamet, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Sohrab Ahmari, Stacy Hock, Jonathan Rauch, and Nadine Strossen.

!!!

Trending

Yeah yeah, we told you guys people freaked out.

And they did:

Because you know, we can’t have anyone who supports free thinking and free speech to actually open a university.

We can’t have people thinking for themselves!

They’re so fussy.

One must wonder why they so object to this, right?

Just kidding.

We know why they object.

Darn Bari and her evil free-thinking ideas!

***

Related:

Yup, that’s a THREAT: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy can’t HELP but show his authoritarian colors when it comes to the CHILDREN (watch

‘Calling you an idiot is an INSULT to idiots everywhere’: Ron Klain claims hard hats prove OSHA can mandate a vaccine and HOOBOY

‘MUH COLLEGE’! Amy Siskind raging at ‘racist’ non-college-educated white women over Youngkin VA victory goes OH so very wrong

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bari WeissThe University of Austin