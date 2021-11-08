Acosta will always Acosta. We get it. But as Brandon himself would say, c’mon, man!

The media, Lefties, and annoying AF pundits using Virginia’s election to prove the 2020 election was legit is getting pretty damn … well, annoying. We know for a fact Leftist groups, media, Democrats, big tech, etc. worked together to ‘fortify’ the 2020 election.

They admitted it!

They couldn’t stop bragging about it!

But that didn’t stop ol’ Jim from trying to exploit the efforts Virginians made to turn their state around to dunk on Trump about ‘squealing.’

After Youngkin’s victory, please no more whining, sore losers or lies about our elections. Some thoughts on why it’s time to… stop the squeal. https://t.co/ARP05Uiizq — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 7, 2021

Would someone pretty please with sugar on top get Jim a mirror? His lack of self-awareness is incredibly alarming.

This from the lying filth that pushed Russian collusion, knowing it to be a lie, for years on and off the air. Years. You should sit down and shut up, Jimbo. — Jimmy Hall (@JimmyHallTX) November 8, 2021

What he said.

Jimbo.

pic.twitter.com/HQ6AEbclGM — Jags Board Game & Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) November 8, 2021

Ahhhh Obama said the GA Gov’s race was stolen in 2018 from Stacey Abrams 2 weeks ago. Are you talking 2 him? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 8, 2021

Maybe it's time for you to shut your mouth. — Reform the Leftist Media 📺🇺🇸 (@realNoFakeNews) November 7, 2021

Past time.

Come talk about it in person @Acosta. Tell me to ignore what my eyes saw in GA where ballots were run through multiple times. Tell me to ignore the fake water leak. Tell us to ignore the AZ findings. Until then shut up, govt. boy. — Jimmy Hall (@JimmyHallTX) November 8, 2021

Says the biggest squealer — Momeranthem say hi (@Aricariman1) November 8, 2021

That's rich coming from a squealer like you. — Dusty (@dustopian) November 8, 2021

Seeing a theme here.

Um, no. The fact that Youngkin won a majority able to overcome the margin of Democrat fraud doesn't mean Dem fraud is not an issue. A Republican candidate should not have to overcome a built-in Dem margin of 3-5 % from unverified & unverifiable mail-in ballots & lack of voter ID. — George Molé (@FintoFile) November 8, 2021

Shocker.

I believe Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams could weigh in on this. — Alaska Guy (@AlaskaNorseman) November 8, 2021

We believe so as well.

