You know your case as a prosecutor is totes falling apart when a witness admits he pointed the gun at the defendant FIRST.

And then the facepalm?

THAT was epic.

So of course, our good, unbiased, tolerant, objective friends in the mainstream media are totally ignoring the absolute bombshell that came out of the Kyle Rittenhouse case yesterday. To refresh your memories …

‘Prosecutors literally FACEPALM’: Kyle Rittenhouse trial should be over IMMEDIATELY following this bombshell line of questioning (watch)

Cue the media ignoring the reality of what happened yesterday to continue pushing the ‘Rittenhouse bad’ narrative.

Huh?! Guys, we’re not trying to tell you all how to do your job BUT THE REAL STORY is Grosskreutz pointed his weapon at Rittenhouse FIRST.

Trending

Makes you wonder.

LONE SURVIVOR.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Who pointed his gun at Rittenhouse FIRST.

Dude.

And it’s not just the media.

It never is.

Yeah yeah, we know you know we know you know the Left (and that includes the mainstream media, sorry, not sorry) cares only about agenda and narrative. Not the story. And now that the story is starting to bust their agenda and narrative they’re going to double and even triple down to try and keep it from happening.

While we sit back, point, and laugh at them all.

***

Related:

‘Don’t let PARASITES in.’ San Fran CEO Melinda Byerley tweets shockingly RACIST thread demanding Indian immigrants ‘GO HOME’ (she locked BUT we got it)

‘Says the biggest squealer of ALL!’ Jim Acosta’s attempt to use Virginia election to shame Trump over 2020 election BACKFIRES bigly

‘Prosecutors literally FACEPALM’: Kyle Rittenhouse trial should be over IMMEDIATELY following this bombshell line of questioning (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: casecourtKyle Rittenhousemedia