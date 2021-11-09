You know your case as a prosecutor is totes falling apart when a witness admits he pointed the gun at the defendant FIRST.

And then the facepalm?

THAT was epic.

So of course, our good, unbiased, tolerant, objective friends in the mainstream media are totally ignoring the absolute bombshell that came out of the Kyle Rittenhouse case yesterday. To refresh your memories …

Cue the media ignoring the reality of what happened yesterday to continue pushing the ‘Rittenhouse bad’ narrative.

Remember that the mainstream media never takes a side… pic.twitter.com/zM7KGkuY8x — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 9, 2021

Huh?! Guys, we’re not trying to tell you all how to do your job BUT THE REAL STORY is Grosskreutz pointed his weapon at Rittenhouse FIRST.

It didn't appear that complicated if you actually watched it. How many reporters writing about this have actually watched the trial? https://t.co/wJu4DznCdm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 9, 2021

Makes you wonder.

Two eyewitnesses for the prosecution testified that Rittenhouse fired his weapon in self defense. They won't report this because it contradicts what they themselves have already predetermined. This isn't journalism. It's activism. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 9, 2021

Holy shit, this is @NBCNews’s takeaway from his testimony today pic.twitter.com/mNkaZsRwNY — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) November 8, 2021

I see the 3am talking points went out today pic.twitter.com/3ZGkcKPASD — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 9, 2021

LONE SURVIVOR.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Who pointed his gun at Rittenhouse FIRST.

The protester and volunteer medic who survived after Kyle Rittenhouse shot him on the streets of Kenosha testified that he pointed his own gun at Rittenhouse but didn't mean to and had no intention of firing it. https://t.co/ED2HtKRxiK — KAPP-KVEW (@KAPPKVEW) November 9, 2021

Dude.

The third and final man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during a night of turbulent protests in the summer of 2020, took the stand Monday at Rittenhouse's murder trial. https://t.co/7uMXxKh9LI — THV11 (@THV11) November 9, 2021

The media are just liars. pic.twitter.com/U8Dzl3DGST — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 8, 2021

And it’s not just the media.

It never is.

Remember this? Every single thing written in these tweets are false. Never forget how a teenager who acted in self-defense was immediately labeled a domestic terrorist by members of Congress. pic.twitter.com/m2ilcuSg2l — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 8, 2021

Yeah yeah, we know you know we know you know the Left (and that includes the mainstream media, sorry, not sorry) cares only about agenda and narrative. Not the story. And now that the story is starting to bust their agenda and narrative they’re going to double and even triple down to try and keep it from happening.

While we sit back, point, and laugh at them all.

***

