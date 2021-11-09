They just don’t know how to deal with the reality of parents pushing back against bad judgements in school districts and in blue states.

Like Virginia.

Surely it was ALL OF ‘DEM DERE RACIST WHITE WOMEN who gave the race to Winsome Sears, right?! Them uneducated WHITE SUPREMACISTS who elected Jason Miyares? Or our favorite, electing Youngkin was some evil PLOT developed by Democrats to prove to Republicans the 2020 election was legit.

Telling you, nobody expected what happened in Virginia, except every pissed-off parent in the state.

So our friends on the Left are of course pulling out the conspiracy theories to debunk what happened instead of learning from it.

If you’re looking for an in-depth look at who is funding and driving the Critical Race Theory backlash, this story has the goods. https://t.co/Mzzv5oWn2L — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) November 8, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

‘The goods’.

Judd Legum really went all in.

This tweet from @ConceptualJames, one of the leading voices behind anti-CRT hysteria, is instructive. I asked him to provide real evidence of his claims about CRT in Virginia His response is to dismiss factual support as a "triviality" and call me a "fuck" pic.twitter.com/j5gRuAdwTM — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 1, 2021

But wait, there’s more from Judd:

1. Right-wing operatives have deployed a MASSIVE network of fake local news sites to weaponize Critical Race Theory in political campaigns Follow along if interestedhttps://t.co/B8bE7z3EXZ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 8, 2021

He babbles on and on about this massive network, and then goes after Ian Prior. Note, this editor happens to live in Virginia and knows Ian so this was especially hilarious.

7. But not all the articles are automated. Which brings us back to @lansing's tweet. Why is he crediting @iandprior with the article in West Nova News? Prior is not the author of the piece and is not quoted.https://t.co/B8bE7z3EXZ pic.twitter.com/zax7P94VnD — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 8, 2021

Da da DAAAAAAAAA.

8. Prior does, however, have a history with the Metric Media network. An investigation in the NYT last year found that Metric Media sites operate on a "pay-to-play" system. Among the people purchasing articles on behalf of clients? Ian Prior.https://t.co/B8bE7z3EXZ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 8, 2021

9. Prior is now heads Fight for Schools, a PAC dedicated to recalling school board members it claims supports CRT He's also a co-chair of the "American Schools Coalition" which operates CRT Central, which aggregates CRT articles from Metric Media networkhttps://t.co/B8bE7z3EXZ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 8, 2021

Seriously.

They do not understand how to deal with parents who are organizing and working almost like a PAC of their own. And that tells us all how little they think of parents, to assume their anger is fueled by conspiracy because they’re too stupid to know any better.

And they wonder why they lost last week in Virginia.

***

