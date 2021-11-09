Julie Kelly’s thread about what this country is doing to a January 6 defendant … is awful.

You read it and think to yourself this CAN’T be happening in America.

And yet, it is.

Well, @julie_kelly2 thread is terrifying. A J6 defendant in solitary, skull fracture after being beaten by guards, no charges, imprisoned since January. I'm sure you're all ok with this. — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) November 9, 2021

A defendant who hasn’t even been charged yet?!

Kelly shares all the details in what is truly a terrifying thread:

Status hearing up now for Ryan Samsel. He’s the guy in red hat who speaks with Joe Biggs and Ray Epps before he confronts police on west side of Capitol and breaches barrier. Samsel has been in jail denied bail since January—transferred from DC Gitmo to Northern Neck jail… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

Been in jail and denied bail SINCE JANUARY.

where he was attacked too (in both jails.) Defense atty says Samsel has been in solitary since mid-September. Also another detainee not receiving needed medical care for injuries. Tim Kelly, another gem of a Trump appointee, presiding. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

Not receiving medical care.

Again, how is this happening in AMERICA?!

Dispute over who has possession of Samsel’s medical records. Kelly wants all records turned over to Samsel—long list of records that haven’t been released. He’s ordering jail officials to turn over documents to Samsel’s atty. “we’re frustrated.” Says court made clear order… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

2 weeks ago, still no records. Another judge refusing to enforce his own orders. It’s been months atty says since emergency order for records. (Kelly refuses to act). LOL he was “surprised” he didn’t get a response. He “assumed” progress has been made. “I hear your frustration.” — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

These Trump judges are huge disappointments. Kelly continues to approve pretrial detention for J6ers, even nonviolent ones, with dramatic rhetoric about Capitol protest. He’s placating jail officials who, like in Worrell case, won’t release medical records to atty or defendant. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

That they won’t release medical records is … you know what, it’s terrifying. We know, we’re using that word a lot but we simply can’t believe this is happening here.

He agains orders records to be turned over. Kelly has no judicial experience—it shows. Makes McFadden sound like a genius. DOJ claims to do everything in its power to get documents. Maybe Samsel should say it’s a Biden diary? DOJ would move fast. What a joke. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

Maybe Hunter’s laptop?

Kelly is a Federalist Society recommendation and, like McFadden, a former prosecutor for DC US Atty office, same office prosecuting every J6 case. Next GOP president: ZERO judicial nominees from DC. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

Huh, sounds like a conflict of interest.

Just sayin’.

Samsel atty again tells Kelly the same promises now made in court also made weeks ago. “Don’t want to come back here every 2 weeks” asking for records. Kelly thinks there’s been a big “breakthrough.” How about a contempt citation like Lamberth did? Nope. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

Samsel atty wants a “stick” from judge to enforce order to turn over records. Kelly stammers about maybe a future contempt citation but “we’ll see what happens.” Samsel in 24-hour lockdown, other atty says. Asks for an hour a day, access to law library, etc. Kelly says… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

he can’t order that. Kelly can’t“manage” his conditions. No, he can just order him detained until trial and denied bail. Why would Kelly care after that? Atty raises obvious Constitutional violations for Kelly’s edification. “He does not have privileges that inmates get in PTD.” — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

Samsel atty also says he’s handcuffed at all times. “Obviously, you are correct, to extent his conditions prevent him from participating in his own defense.” Jail says Samsel on 23/1 lockdown. Outside twice a week. Samsel yelling “that’s not true!” He said jail official… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

talking attacked him 2 weeks ago. Kelly shuts down Samsel. Every inmate cuffed outside cell. “I have no idea what he’s talking about,” jail official said. LOL – Kelly: “I’m gonna leave that with you all” to address access to law library. DOJ has no issue releasing Samsel… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

Wow.

to general population out of protective custody. KEEP IN MIND, RYAN SAMSEL IS NOT CONVICTED OF ANY CRIME. In fact, he wasn’t formally indicted until late August. What a f*cking disgrace. Atty objects to jail/DOJ descriptions of Samsel’s treatment. “He’s denied a pen or pencil.” — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

He hasn’t even been charged yet.

And they’re holding him in jail? Cuffed? Refusing to release his medical records?

WTF?!

Atty basically begging judge for relief. Kelly just stammers. Samsel: What they say and what happens not true. Denied shower for 10 days. Assaulted by jail official in hearing. “I don’t feel safe.” Samsel couldn’t get attention after assault injuries. Called attorney — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

Denied shower for 10 days.

Jail denied EMS, unconscious 3 hours later. Sent to hospital, fractured skull, broken hand. Asking atty to explain situation. “You don’t understand living under the thumb of these people” Atty can’t get answer why he’s in solitary, made in 9/11 motion, wants him moved. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

Kelly: I don’t believe I have ability to decide where he’s housed. Of course he does. 2 judges last week moved detainees out of DC jail. Kelly wants nothing to do with this. Wants DOJ, defense, jail to work it out. Unbelievable, JFC — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

Does Judge say he doesn’t have the ability to decide where he’s housed? But he can keep him jailed without charges?

Huh?

Kelly: Encourage you all “to talk about it.” More access to his lawyers. Dear God. Atty notes what I just said—2 judges moved J6ers out last week. It’s for the court to determine best for defendant. Kelly: Maybe you’re right. I’m LOLing, wtf is this clown. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

Wants to know if transfers were ordered over objections. “If you want to present it to me, I’ll look at it.” He’s now thinking out loud about what a judge can do. If you come to me and say I have authority, then I’ll consider what you all say. “You all let me know…” — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

if you think I can transfer him.” Kelly asks for DOJ opinion on his authority. “Would it be productive to have this discussion?” I can’t believe this. DOJ says US Marshal can do transfers only. NOT TRUE. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

OMG Samsel tells Kelly “you were appointed by president of United States, you have authority.” Wants a promise he won’t be assaulted again. Kelly seems unfazed by Samsel treatment. “All parties might agree to move Samsel somewhere else.” Struggles how to close. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

Can’t even promise him he won’t be assaulted again.

Kelly says it “might make sense” to reconvene at some point later. Kelly imagining a kumbaya where DOJ, Jail, Samsel agrees to move him. Now raises trial date. (Samsel has none). Asks DOJ for advice. DOJ again asks for another delay. Defense opposes. (Kelly will give delay) — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

DOJ plans to supersede bc Samsel’s attys won’t “resolve” case. Will add charges. LOL Kelly blames defense, says they probably aren’t ready to go to trial. Atty counters—DOJ won’t be ready, either. Still awaiting discovery from DOJ. Says not fair to put blame on defense counsel — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

Wants hearing on medical records, might file motion for release awaiting trial. Kelly again talking out loud about what he can do as a judge. “Could take a lot of different directions.” DOJ punishing J6ers under pretrial while delaying trials, discovery. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

Kelly offers a hearing date “early next year” on conditions of release. Give DOJ even more time to produce discovery. Samsel arrested Jan 30, 2021. DOJ—it’s a “complex case,” argues for another exclusion of time on Speedy Trial clock. DOJ again threatens superseding indictment — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 9, 2021

This is … insane.

Awful.

No words.

***

