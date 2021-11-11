We suppose if anyone knows about being an idiot it’s the guy who got caught masturbating during a work Zoom call … but still.

CNN's Jeffrey Toobin, who was caught masturbating on camera, says Rittenhouse is lucky it isn't 'illegal to be an idiot'https://t.co/4Tk9OS0KsA — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 10, 2021

James Woods nailed it.

As usual.

Is Toobin just yanking our crank? https://t.co/atljaVvNvW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 11, 2021

Not a great visual but you know what?

It works.

Toobin will forever be the guy who couldn’t control himself and had to masturbate during a work Zoom call (yet who managed to keep his job at CNN). Sort of like how Eric Swalwell will forever be the guy who farted on national television.

Oh, and who banged a Chinese spy BUT we digress.

We snickered as well.

Well I hope he’s pleased with himself. — Bob McGovern (@mcgovern_bob) November 11, 2021

Heh.

What a jerk… — Paladin (@BLT303) November 11, 2021

We see what they did here.

Well, to be fair, if anyone would know about being an idiot, it would be toobin. — Time for whiskey (@time4whiskey) November 11, 2021

Agreed.

The left hand KNOWS what the right hand is doing. — Phinnatic (@lost_in_suburbs) November 11, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yah now he pulling everyone’s chain — Lawrence Fitzgerald (@lwfitzgerald) November 11, 2021

Let’s not give the guy any ideas.

Well he's the yanking expert if you ask me!😮😄 — Karen Kelley (Jumonville) (@karenakelley55) November 11, 2021

And fin.

***

Related:

‘You COMPLETE turnip’: Max Berger claiming anyone defending Rittenhouse is ‘endorsing apartheid’ goes so so SO WRONG

This CAN’T be America! Julie Kelly’s thread detailing J6 defendant with skull fracture, in jail since Jan (currently in solitary) a TERRIFYING read

BOOOOM! Batya Ungar-Sargon OWNS the entire Woke movement in tweet hilariously ceding the word ‘woke’ and it’s PERFECTION

Recommended Twitchy Video