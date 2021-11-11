We suppose if anyone knows about being an idiot it’s the guy who got caught masturbating during a work Zoom call … but still.

James Woods nailed it.

As usual.

Not a great visual but you know what?

It works.

Toobin will forever be the guy who couldn’t control himself and had to masturbate during a work Zoom call (yet who managed to keep his job at CNN). Sort of like how Eric Swalwell will forever be the guy who farted on national television.

Oh, and who banged a Chinese spy BUT we digress.

We snickered as well.

Heh.

We see what they did here.

Agreed.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Let’s not give the guy any ideas.

And fin.

