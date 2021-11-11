We know we shouldn’t be surprised that Chris Cuomo is doing his best to frame Rittenhouse as some crazed, blood-thirsty killer but you’d think someone, somewhere at CNN would suggest he not deliberately edit the footage to try and make his case considering most Americans are watching the case in real-time and know he’s full of it.

But we suppose Fredo is gonna Fredo.

Admitted sexual assaulter Chris Cuomo scoffs at the notion that Rittenhouse should fear Rosenbaum's threats of death and mutilation. He also failed to mention that that testimony was corroborated by other witnesses earlier in the trial. pic.twitter.com/ruVRz4tR8m — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 11, 2021

Of course, he failed to mention the testimony was corroborated by other witnesses earlier in the trial. That would have hurt his entire narrative.

Using edit clips from the trial, Cuomo went on to spin the disastrous and pathetic performance from the prosecutor as a masterful one. (It's worth noting that Cuomo used to be a lawyer but no longer practices, it's not a mystery why.) pic.twitter.com/L0C4xAk89K — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 11, 2021

Pretty sure we know why.

And wow, imagine trying to make the case the prosecutor, in this case, has done not only a good job but a masterful one?

Dude.

After dismissing the threats of death and mutilation from Rosenbaum, Cuomo questioned if trying to grab Rittenhouse's gun was enough of a threat. He also omitted Rittenhouse getting beaten by one attacker and how another pointed a gun at him before being shot. pic.twitter.com/R4Yr5uYzro — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 11, 2021

How does Chris Cuomo still have a job? Oh, that’s right, CNN.

See Jeffrey Toobin.

He would have rolled himself into the fetal position if it were him in that situation. — TFC3Tweets (@TFC3Tweets) November 11, 2021

He also thinks his bro is innocent. 😂🤣🤡🤡🤡 — RCCH (@RCCH3) November 11, 2021

What a pos. — • M𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑 • (@BackAgainPeeps) November 11, 2021

This is an insult to POSes everywhere.

Wait – so one guy threatens to cut another guy's heart out, and Cuomo thinks the guy who gets threatened is the one not being reasonable? — Lunchbox (@lunchbox0718) November 11, 2021

Obviously insane man twice says he's going to kill you. Nothing to be concerned about. — Jim Eagle (@RockyRhodes18) November 11, 2021

@ChrisCuomo straight up lying. Rittenhouse needs to sue all these lying “journalists”Despicable — Lohan (@suelohan_) November 11, 2021

We shall see.

***

