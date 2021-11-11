We know we shouldn’t be surprised that Chris Cuomo is doing his best to frame Rittenhouse as some crazed, blood-thirsty killer but you’d think someone, somewhere at CNN would suggest he not deliberately edit the footage to try and make his case considering most Americans are watching the case in real-time and know he’s full of it.

But we suppose Fredo is gonna Fredo.

Of course, he failed to mention the testimony was corroborated by other witnesses earlier in the trial. That would have hurt his entire narrative.

Pretty sure we know why.

And wow, imagine trying to make the case the prosecutor, in this case, has done not only a good job but a masterful one?

Dude.

Trending

How does Chris Cuomo still have a job? Oh, that’s right, CNN.

See Jeffrey Toobin.

This is an insult to POSes everywhere.

We shall see.

***

Related:

Another RED-PILLED! Progressive admits her ‘progressive bubble’ made Rittenhouse case seem like a VERY DIFFERENT case

Self-proclaimed Progressive Democrat writes SPOT-ON thread about ‘pattern’ of the Left doing EVERYTHING it can to ignore ‘inconvenient facts’

FATALITY! James Woods’ take on Jeffrey Toobin calling Kyle Rittenhouse an idiot hits the busted CNN WANKER right in the danglies

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chris cuomoRittenhouse

Recommended Twitchy Video