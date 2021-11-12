We’d say we’re shocked a guy who got caught bopping his bologna on a work Zoom call is still in the public eye but the guy in question works for CNN so sadly, we’re not shocked.

At all.

What’s really interesting about Jeffrey Toobin’s tweet is he KNEW it wouldn’t go over well because he limited replies to it. And by interesting we mean lame, pathetic, and totally wussified.

Apparently, Toobin thinks it’s appropriate to play the race card (because to be honest, they are running out of OTHER cards to try and play here):

So yea, as we said up there, Jeffrey turned off replies because he was SOOOOOO confident in what he tweeted.

Luckily, people can still quote-tweet him.

And holy HELL did people ever quote-tweet him:

Trending

A-ha, we see what he did here.

Meep.

Oops.

Oops again.

And on THAT note (and that horrible visual) we’re done here.

***

Related:

Media in such disbelief ANY Leftist blue-check would believe Rittenhouse acted in self-defense they called THIS GUY to see if he’d been hacked (thread)

Politico reporter’s tweet claiming REPORTERS are the REAL heroes on Veteran’s Day pisses SO MANY people off she deletes it (but we snagged it)

LEGIT insane: Nikole Hannah Jones lecturing others that propaganda is NOT history after making CRAZY claim about America bombing Japan backfires

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNJeffrey ToobinKyle Rittenhouserace

Recommended Twitchy Video