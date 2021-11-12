We’d say we’re shocked a guy who got caught bopping his bologna on a work Zoom call is still in the public eye but the guy in question works for CNN so sadly, we’re not shocked.

At all.

What’s really interesting about Jeffrey Toobin’s tweet is he KNEW it wouldn’t go over well because he limited replies to it. And by interesting we mean lame, pathetic, and totally wussified.

Apparently, Toobin thinks it’s appropriate to play the race card (because to be honest, they are running out of OTHER cards to try and play here):

I wonder what the verdict would be in the #RittenhouseTrial if the defendant were a Black seventeen year old from another state who killed two people with an illegal assault weapon? — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) November 12, 2021

So yea, as we said up there, Jeffrey turned off replies because he was SOOOOOO confident in what he tweeted.

Luckily, people can still quote-tweet him.

And holy HELL did people ever quote-tweet him:

You really want to pontificate as to what people of a different background/circumstance would get away with? I can think of at least one egregious act most folks couldn’t simply apologize for and waltz back into indignant tweeting… https://t.co/NcwJgFXtg1 — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) November 12, 2021

In Chicago it wouldn’t even go to trial. They would be exonerated as “mutual combatants.” https://t.co/uDAO69c3ta — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) November 12, 2021

I bet in that case—same facts, black defendant—you would zip up your pants and rush to praise him for a brave act of social justice https://t.co/rgsAaKycl8 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 12, 2021

I wonder if BLM/Antifa would be rioting if the defendant were black and it came out that a prosecutor had withheld exculpatory evidence, threatened a witness to change his police report to favor the prosecution, and unethically violated constitutional rights three times at trial. https://t.co/oBywyodSlx — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) November 12, 2021

There would be no trial. He would be a hero and the names Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz would be ranked with Hitler for their attempts to murder an innocent black man. https://t.co/mbkfy8bTmc — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 12, 2021

My guess is he would get off. https://t.co/2xWBSWtPTI — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) November 12, 2021

A-ha, we see what he did here.

I wonder if @JeffreyToobin would still be employed if he’d been caught yanking it on a work video conference call and his employer wasn’t a hack liberal media company? https://t.co/y6PZbTIZKD — @LogicalComicus (@logicalcomicus) November 12, 2021

A black teenager who shoots anyone is ignored by the leftist media pretty much every time it happens, so you wouldn't even know the shooting had happened. Think "Chicago" and you pretty much have your answer. https://t.co/CDOsUcriOB — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 12, 2021

As you can see from this tweet, Toobin is objectively one of the dumbest f**king lawyers on the planet. CNN doesn’t pay him for legal expertise. They pay him for narrative construction. https://t.co/nIN3L9bV0Z — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 12, 2021

I wonder if a black guy jerking off during a work zoom would get his job back? https://t.co/rBCYMViHt3 — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) November 12, 2021

Meep.

There is no race angle to the Rittenhouse case, so they have to invent one. That's what this is. Also guy who masturbated in front of female co-workers and CNN said "Can't fire him!" https://t.co/6rHx9tvrJW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 12, 2021

I don't know, but I'm sure conservatives would still support his right to a fair trial. https://t.co/C18mlJ6Iix — The Levine Man (@man_levine) November 12, 2021

Oops.

He’d have been out on a $75,000 bond within 18 hours? https://t.co/XHCJ2HNeiD — You can’t make this crap up! (@cantpretendtoo) November 12, 2021

Oops again.

I wonder if @JeffreyToobin was wearing pants when he wrote this? https://t.co/E9YE4eCuM7 — Never Pope Your Pants (@estbrvrei) November 12, 2021

And on THAT note (and that horrible visual) we’re done here.

***

