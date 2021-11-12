Why does President Biden hate parents so much?

Is this officially a part of the Democrat’s platform because we know Terry McAuliffe ran on keeping parents out of the classroom … and he lost. Why on Earth would the White House coordinate with the National School Board Association and the Department of Justice to go after parents otherwise?

This is honestly very scary:

Biden’s White House edited the letter … they must have supported the idea of making out parents as domestic terrorists.

Again, why do they hate parents so much?

"Newly released internal emails reveal that the NSBA coordinated with the White House and the DOJ before sending President Biden the notorious letter that compared concerned parents to domestic terrorists." — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 12, 2021

Thinking we were never meant to see these newly released emails …

"Emails provided to Fox News show that NSBA had coordinated with the White House for weeks beforehand."https://t.co/xRVBDd1pPc — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 12, 2021

For weeks.

From Fox News:

Another email exclusively sent to Fox News revealed that NSBA had discussed the issues with the White House “for weeks” before sending the letter. Garcia and Chip Slaven, an NSBA executive, altered the text of the letter to satisfy the curiosity of White House staff. “In talks over the last several weeks with White House staff, they requested additional information on some of the specific threats, so the letter also details many of the incidents that have been occurring,” Slaven wrote in a September 29, 2021, email to the NSBA board of directors. Parents have spoken up at school board meetings around the country, protesting harsh COVID-19 mitigation measures like school closures, and raising their voices against transgender policies, critical race theory, and other issues. The letter warned that these parents pose a violent threat to school boards, even going so far as comparing them to domestic terrorists.

No words.

investigation had better be forthcoming — Mamabear (@amybelizaire) November 12, 2021

Wouldn’t hold your breath.

We are in the midst of the most corrupt and untruthful government in American History. I wish this was hyperbole. — Brian Gress (@bgresshrh) November 12, 2021

Sadly, it is the truth.

And more and more Americans are figuring it out.

