CDC admitting natural immunity works without actually admitting natural immunity works. Heh.

Clever FOIA from this attorney.

Take a look:

In response to attorney’s FOIA request, US CDC admits that it has no record of an unvaccinated person spreading COVID after recovering from COVID. Lawyers smelling blood in the water. pic.twitter.com/ajdOuiIyjj — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) November 12, 2021

Now, either our eyes are deceiving us (and that’s totally possible) OR this letter is the CDC admitting they have no knowledge of someone who has had COVID and recovered SPREADING COVID to someone else. Which would mean natural immunity works, yes?

We can’t help but wonder why the CDC wouldn’t be pushing this …

Ahem.

This is great stuff. — The Truth Seeker (@nEFJZK0gZfLlMqe) November 12, 2021

So why in hell does the #CDC & #Biden ignore anti-body resistance to the COVID-19 virus?

Worse they won't back off from their stupid vax mandates even if ppl have had the virus and recovered. #EnoughisEnough pic.twitter.com/Wdsot7FSjA — Pro1stAmendment+ 🙏 ✝️ 💙 🇺🇸 (@Pro1stAmendment) November 12, 2021

Enough IS enough.

Dear Supervisor, better lawyer up. — Sarah FK jabs/pharma/mandates (@sarahraingirl) November 12, 2021

They only collect the data that fits their narrative. This doesn’t, so it’s not collected. — B-Town (@wally_six_0) November 12, 2021

Me watching bundle of sticks collapse after people continue to pull on it and ASK QUESTIONS. pic.twitter.com/DT9myzO2qq — Mathias (@MDougy7) November 12, 2021

When do all the people who get forced to leave their jobs due to vax mandates get to file a class action lawsuit for lost wages and emotional damages. Would it be filed against the federal government? — Ryan Schenker (@rkschenker) November 12, 2021

This is gonna get REAL interesting, folks.

***

