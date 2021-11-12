CDC admitting natural immunity works without actually admitting natural immunity works. Heh.

Clever FOIA from this attorney.

Take a look:

Now, either our eyes are deceiving us (and that’s totally possible) OR this letter is the CDC admitting they have no knowledge of someone who has had COVID and recovered SPREADING COVID to someone else. Which would mean natural immunity works, yes?

We can’t help but wonder why the CDC wouldn’t be pushing this …

Ahem.

Enough IS enough.

This is gonna get REAL interesting, folks.

