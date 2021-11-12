This is exceptional.

But you don’t have to take our word for it … watch.

Nicole Wallace claiming over and over and over again it doesn’t exist is our favorite part. She seems so flabbergasted and just completely put out that anyone would think differently!

Too damn funny.

And of course, the Can-Can just makes us want to bounce in our seats as we watch them prove CRT is being taught in our schools.

Indeed.

