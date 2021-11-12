This is exceptional.

But you don’t have to take our word for it … watch.

We humbly present for your enjoyment: "The Critical Race Can Can" pic.twitter.com/2s0cJANgof — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 11, 2021

Nicole Wallace claiming over and over and over again it doesn’t exist is our favorite part. She seems so flabbergasted and just completely put out that anyone would think differently!

Too damn funny.

And of course, the Can-Can just makes us want to bounce in our seats as we watch them prove CRT is being taught in our schools.

And go read some @ThomasSowell, who doesn't preach that your color = your culture & character. pic.twitter.com/ddr03M7piN — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 11, 2021

My head hurts! 😂😂 — Deb A. Kay 🎄🎅💚 (@deb_h7) November 11, 2021

The first rule of CRT Club is to deny that it exists in schools. The second rule is to claim that removing it from schools is whitewashing history. — Kurt Tazelaar (@KurtTazelaar) November 11, 2021

This is the greatest video on this website. — Jim from the Office (@Its_Jim_Halpert) November 11, 2021

Please please send this to every school district in America. Our high school snuck it in as character strong SEL program but was told in august that they would never teach crt in schools. My two teen sons just laugh when I asked about this new program. — Jennie Courtney (@JennieCourtney1) November 11, 2021

Indeed.

***

