Wow, WaPo, THIS was bad.

Keep in mind, these a-holes won PULITZERS for this.

Sort of like Andrew Cuomo receiving an Emmy …

They’re just awful.

Glenn Greenwald really dropped the hammer on them:

It is indeed crashing down.

But who will hold them accountable? We have yet to see any of them suffer any real consequences for pushing … wait for it … FAKE NEWS. And this story was of course the fakest of them all.

Huge sustained fraud.

Shameful.

Eh, we’re not counting on it, unfortunately.

That.

Yup.

The only people who will eventually remember this disaster are the same ones who have been calling the media out for years (decades).

Fair.

Because corrections and retractions are never as lucrative as the big story.

Or in this case, the big FAKE story.

