Wow, WaPo, THIS was bad.

The Washington Post has attached editor's notes to stories on Sergei Millian, the supposed source for the Steele dossier whose contributions thereto were called into question by the indictment of Igor Danchenko. pic.twitter.com/nVo2kkdQQ8 — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) November 12, 2021

Keep in mind, these a-holes won PULITZERS for this.

Sort of like Andrew Cuomo receiving an Emmy …

They’re just awful.

Glenn Greenwald really dropped the hammer on them:

Another major editor's note attached to a Washington Post Russiagate story (see others: https://t.co/56HwMKrW7k & https://t.co/7wuV1rw13x). This one is essentially a retraction. There's no way for major media outlets can keep evading this accountability. It's crashing down. https://t.co/lPmqVqFISl — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 12, 2021

It is indeed crashing down.

But who will hold them accountable? We have yet to see any of them suffer any real consequences for pushing … wait for it … FAKE NEWS. And this story was of course the fakest of them all.

The Washington Post just retracted two major stories it published on the Steele Dossier: with the perhaps unprecedented step of removing huge parts of the articles and re-writing them. Yet it still refuses to say who lied to make them publish this:https://t.co/e9xrjPXAFy — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 12, 2021

The scope of the media's Russiagate fraud is only starting to be appreciated. @mtaibbi has called it "this generation's WMDs" in terms of media malfeasance. Look at how extreme their conduct now is in trying to clean it up: reflecting what a huge, sustained fraud this was: pic.twitter.com/1P1GutKHvT — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 12, 2021

Huge sustained fraud.

Shameful.

Perhaps there will be a reckoning after all — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 12, 2021

Eh, we’re not counting on it, unfortunately.

I think they'll just quietly add notes like this and then move on. The advantage they have is that they're all guilty outside of right-wing media, so they all have a common interest in memory-holing it as soon as possible, and they will. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 12, 2021

That.

Yup.

The only people who will eventually remember this disaster are the same ones who have been calling the media out for years (decades).

Does the presence of a correction at all mean that there's hope for accountability in the future? — Katherine Brodsky (@mysteriouskat) November 12, 2021

I mean, it's better than no retraction/correction, but they usually do it only when absolutely forced to. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 12, 2021

Fair.

In spite of the retraction, WaPo manages to pat themselves on the back. "Additional reporting" Ha! Try "initial reporting". — Build Back Butter (@WilliamPeyton19) November 12, 2021

How do they retract the last several years? Hours upon hours dedicated to this topic. How? — k-mack (@kmack11620387) November 12, 2021

Why is it that our media does not give the same coverage to corrections to stories that they have hyped for years? It would go a long way to improving their standing. — Caelestis Ens (@CaelestisEns) November 12, 2021

Because corrections and retractions are never as lucrative as the big story.

Or in this case, the big FAKE story.

