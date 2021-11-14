As Twitchy readers know, Ted Cruz triggered a very self-conscious Liz Cheney by suggesting her future lies with the Democratic Party. Guess the truth hurts. Granted, Dick’s daughter fired back, but then Adam Kinzinger came in to try with the assist, and yeah … it just got worse for Liz.

Then Eric Swalwell decided to A) make Ted’s point for him that only Democrats really want Liz anymore and B) embarrass TF out of himself by going after Ted’s wife.

Thinking the loser who banged a Chinese spy and farted on national television should just delete this tweet and then his crap account.

Adam, if you want @tedcruz’s support you’re going to have to attack his wife. https://t.co/pn9F2WY1zY — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 14, 2021

Eric. Put the Twitter down, Eric.

If you want Eric‘s support, you have to sleep with a Chinese spy. pic.twitter.com/qVPq77RbY2 — Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) November 14, 2021

Eric,

Who’s the girl in the picture. How much did you support her? Is her name Bang-Bang? pic.twitter.com/eYhkcaIV31 — The Doctor (@TennantRob) November 14, 2021

As opposed to sellout your country to your Chinese handler… — Douglas Turner (@mkedgt2) November 14, 2021

Is that what your Chinese honeypot told you to say? — Duck Hook🏌️‍♂️ (@hooked4iron) November 14, 2021

Eric, you were having a sexual liaison with a Chinese spy and threatened nuclear weapons against your fellow countrymen. Kindly STFU https://t.co/aNcxVPatWG — Radicalized before Facebook (@Liberty_guy85) November 14, 2021

Hey, they said kindly.

You’d think Eric would comply.

***

