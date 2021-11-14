John Cleese has been fighting cancel culture and the woke mob for months (years) now. Perhaps it’s because he knows if Python tried to break into comedy NOW they’d have been censored and canceled faster than they could have said, ‘And now, for something completely different.’

Too many people in this WORLD have completely lost their sense of humor.

Keep in mind, John is FAR from a right-winger. He just knows it’s stupid to cancel people over comedy.

I was looking forward to talking to students at the Cambridge Union this Friday, but I hear that someone there has been blacklisted for doing an

impersonation of Hitler I regret that I did the same on a Monty Python show, so I am blacklisting myself before someone else does — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 10, 2021

He cancelled himself before they could cancel him.

So take that.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

After reading some of the comments, I am forever grateful to have the full dvd set of Monty Python. — If UR not having fun UR doing something wrong 🤔 (@MadestThouLook) November 14, 2021

I may disagree with John’s politics, but I do appreciate his commitment to fighting back against the tyranny of the far-left. — wiserMax (@WiserMeany) November 10, 2021

The tyranny of censorship.

Yup.

And now he’s telling a woke joke …

Woke joke A man walks into a bar The bartender says " Are you a racist ? " The man says " Absolutely not. I abhor every form of

racism " The barman says " I'm with you there, 100% " Not hilarious, but in no way problematic ( And, I promise, NOT a pro-racist statement ) — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 13, 2021

Huh.

That joke isn’t in any way, shape, or form funny.

In fact, it reads as more of a story …

Point taken.

And the mob lost their marbles. Again.

Yeah, we know, it would be more newsworthy if they weren’t losing their marbles.

John Cleese walks into a bar Barman: You look sad John, what's up? John: I don't understand these new rules of comedy. They say I shouldn't punch down, but I'm 6 foot 4 and a half — Thomas Cogley (@JohnnyPixels) November 13, 2021

A straw man walks into a bar, more like. — Rich Neville (@RichNeville) November 13, 2021

A strawman walks into a bar. Bartender says, "Sorry we can't let you in, we've reserved this space for stereotypes John Cleese would like to joke about." — Ruben Carbajal (@rubencarbajal) November 13, 2021

What a bunch of unfunny, sad babies.

Keep swinging, Mr. Cleese.

We’ll keep laughing. Well, those of us without a giant stick stuck up our cranks.

***

