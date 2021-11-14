In case you were wondering what an awful, terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad job our mainstream media have done covering news for the last several years, look no further than this tweet Brit Hume shared from Andrew Sullivan:

2016 election. Rittenhouse. Covington. Russian collusion. Vaccines. Bounties on US soldiers. Lab-leak theory. Jussie Smollett. The Pulse shooting. The Atlanta shootings. Hunter Biden laptop. Inflation. Steele Dossier. The MSM got every single one wrong.https://t.co/U5YJUtFQOD — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) November 12, 2021

Wow, right?

And in sharing Sullivan’s piece, Brit pointed out a few other stories they totally hosed.

Major media missed them all, not to mention UVa fraternity rape, "Hands-up don't shoot," Michael Avenatti, Brian Sicknick fire extinguisher, border crisis. https://t.co/NshIBdjWdz — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 13, 2021

If people in another field screwed up this badly they’d be fired.

Seriously.

You can see why the only group that has a lower approval rating than our media is Congress and THAT’S close. Especially as Biden’s numbers keep falling but that’s another story.

You forgot 8 years of Barack Obama — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) November 14, 2021

NASCAR Noose was another. — Jake (@JakeMc945) November 13, 2021

Is it considered a miss when it's done intentionally… — Tony Jones (@wajones99) November 13, 2021

Good point.

Because they want to. As you of course know it is intentional. — Vern Wuensche (@VernWuen) November 14, 2021

It’s almost like they’re trying to invent a narrative, for every story, for us rubes. 🤔 — Badger Logic (@BadgerLogic) November 14, 2021

They’re activists, not journalists.

But you all knew that.

2020 summer riots and Charlottesville “good people on both sides” — Rick-fil-A (@Rickthechosen) November 14, 2021

Duke Lacrosse — j sox illini (@jcopper_jim) November 13, 2021

Might be easier to come up with stories they got right, since there are so few?

Heh.

***

