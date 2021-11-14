In case you were wondering what an awful, terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad job our mainstream media have done covering news for the last several years, look no further than this tweet Brit Hume shared from Andrew Sullivan:

Wow, right?

And in sharing Sullivan’s piece, Brit pointed out a few other stories they totally hosed.

If people in another field screwed up this badly they’d be fired.

Seriously.

You can see why the only group that has a lower approval rating than our media is Congress and THAT’S close. Especially as Biden’s numbers keep falling but that’s another story.

Good point.

They’re activists, not journalists.

But you all knew that.

Might be easier to come up with stories they got right, since there are so few?

Heh.

***

