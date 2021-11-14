We know, MSNBC sucks but still.

Imagine thinking this was a smart interview.

If only those old, white, racist, Trump-supporting truck drivers weren’t so rude and stuff …

Say what?

Watch this nonsense:

MSNBC’s @TiffanyDCross: Trucking “is an industry populated by a lot of white men over the age of 55. This group of people overwhelmingly voted for Trump. Some people have talked about, you know, aggressive truck drivers cutting them off or not being helpful.” pic.twitter.com/Ob8Kg03Dwa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 14, 2021

Cont’d: “So, obviously, the more populated it is with people of color, I think you’ll see less of that." — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 14, 2021

Because apparently, only old white Trump-supporting men are rude on the road.

Or something.

Hey, we told you it was stupid.

Professional truckers are mostly good & courteous drivers. If people are being "cut off" by a truck, it's usually because the car driver isn't paying attention or are driving recklessly. — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) November 14, 2021

Don't you just love the new and improved racism? — Cages. It's all cages. FJB & his puppeteers. (@IAMISjp) November 14, 2021

No.

No, we do NOT love it.

Wait until she can't get food her head will explode. — catie lord (@tudsgrl) November 14, 2021

This kind of thing is so toxic. — Barbara Matthews 🇺🇸 (@barbarapagem) November 14, 2021

True story.

Everything is about Trump or rAciSm for this chick. She’s a one trick pony. Think of what she could do and be if she used her brain/common sense. — Mz.KimPossible 🇺🇸 (@real_miss_kim) November 14, 2021

Tiffany, how much time have you spent on the road, stopping at rest areas, diners? Do you have statistics to back the claim? Is there a class in journalism schools called “Sweeping Generalizations 101?” You could teach it. — GB (@GBtablereads) November 14, 2021

Only for MSNBC.

I travel a lot and since I pull a trailer at rest stops I park with truckers and buy my fuel at truck stops. No single race monopolizes trucking and I’m seeing couples and more women drivers too. — Charles Peach (@cwp2042) November 14, 2021

But Trump supporters! RACISM! Something?

***

Related:

‘ICYMI, Jim Acosta is still a TOOL’: Acosta’s attempt to RILE up his lemmings babbling about GOP VIOLENCE does NOT end well for him

Wow, they just SUCK! Brit Hume shares tweet showing just HOW MANY stories the media have gotten wrong and HOLY COW

#FangBanger Eric Swalwell’s attempt at trolling Ted Cruz to defend Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger BACKFIRES spectacularly

Recommended Twitchy Video