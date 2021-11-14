We know, MSNBC sucks but still.

Imagine thinking this was a smart interview.

If only those old, white, racist, Trump-supporting truck drivers weren’t so rude and stuff …

Say what?

Watch this nonsense:

Because apparently, only old white Trump-supporting men are rude on the road.

Or something.

Trending

Hey, we told you it was stupid.

No.

No, we do NOT love it.

True story.

Only for MSNBC.

But Trump supporters! RACISM! Something?

***

Related:

‘ICYMI, Jim Acosta is still a TOOL’: Acosta’s attempt to RILE up his lemmings babbling about GOP VIOLENCE does NOT end well for him

Wow, they just SUCK! Brit Hume shares tweet showing just HOW MANY stories the media have gotten wrong and HOLY COW

#FangBanger Eric Swalwell’s attempt at trolling Ted Cruz to defend Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger BACKFIRES spectacularly

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: MSNBCracismTom ElliottTruck DriversTrump Supporters

Recommended Twitchy Video