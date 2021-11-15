Hey guys, good news!

We know you’re worried about what you’re paying at the pump and your Thanksgiving dinner is way more expensive this year (well, ALL food is), and your medications are pricier and often on backorder BUT WH Chief of Staff Ron Klain wants us all to know things ‘are a lot better in this country than a year ago.’

No, he really said that.

Thinking even Jake Tapper wasn’t buying it though …

Watch:

Tell us another one, Ron.

It looks like Jake is trying really hard not to make a face but he can’t help himself.

Not even Jake ALTHOUGH it would have been great if he actually challenged Ron on his claims.

We suppose we’ll take what we can get from CNN.

Oh, don’t kid yourselves. This administration has only just BEGUN to gaslight.

***

