Hey guys, good news!

We know you’re worried about what you’re paying at the pump and your Thanksgiving dinner is way more expensive this year (well, ALL food is), and your medications are pricier and often on backorder BUT WH Chief of Staff Ron Klain wants us all to know things ‘are a lot better in this country than a year ago.’

No, he really said that.

Thinking even Jake Tapper wasn’t buying it though …

Watch:

WH Chief of Staff Ron Klain: "Things are a lot better in this country than they were a year ago. […] We have problems to solve, but we're solving them." pic.twitter.com/zO3OslC5Fr — The Hill (@thehill) November 14, 2021

Tell us another one, Ron.

It looks like Jake is trying really hard not to make a face but he can’t help himself.

So much better. BRB gotta take out a bank loan to get gasoline — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 14, 2021

Maybe if you were unemployed a year ago and then became White House Chief of Staff. — [email protected] (@BenSearsMSYS) November 15, 2021

What exactly are they solving? ✅ Dependency on foreign oil ✅ Supply chain issues ✅ Labor shortages None of these have been solved. Meanwhile, they’re focused on climate change. — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) November 15, 2021

Today: Shipping logistics collapse, quickly rising food & fuel prices, widespread workforce abandonment, factory back-up, social disharmony, military & foreign policy failures….oh yeah things are just rosie. — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) November 15, 2021

Things were a lot better last year! So much more wasteful stuff like groceries cluttering up these bare shelves back then! pic.twitter.com/AFzTHylvW1 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 15, 2021

No one is buying this nonsense. 🙄 — PatriotGirl07041776 (@girl07041776) November 15, 2021

Not even Jake ALTHOUGH it would have been great if he actually challenged Ron on his claims.

We suppose we’ll take what we can get from CNN.

'If there was a problem yo I'll solve it…' pic.twitter.com/tlAMs4crhU — TheRealBudBundy (@TheRealBudBundy) November 15, 2021

Guys we have just reached peak gaslighting. — mikegtown (@mikegtown) November 14, 2021

Oh, don’t kid yourselves. This administration has only just BEGUN to gaslight.

***

