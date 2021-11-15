Stop trying to make Biden Delivers happen … it’s NOT HAPPENING.

They tried so hard too.

Well, hard for them. Honestly, we’re surprised some of these people know how to tie their own shoes most days.

Don’t you love it when they pretend the government HADN’T shut down the country last year when comparing Trump’s stats to Biden’s? Notice they never go back to 2019 … there’s a reason.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

They’re still claiming the tax cuts that benefitted 80% of Americans went to wealthy donors. We’re pretty sure Dean knows better and just thinks his lemming followers are too stupid to know better but then again …

Whew!

You’d think they’d have learned by now but nope.

Guess how this tag went over?

Trending

Man … we knew Brandon was doing a sh*t job but looking at this trend.

Sorry, Biden.

#LetsGoBrandon

***

Related:

‘Morons. Absolute MORONS’: Biden adviser claiming the FIRST step to address rising inflation is to get kids 5-11 vaccinated goes SO wrong

WOW: If you thought POLITICO and CNN were brutal about Biden/Harris ‘relationship crisis’ check out Daily Mail’s coverage (screenshot)

HA! Ron Klain claims ‘things are a lot better in this country than a year ago’ and the LOOK on Jake Tapper’s face says it ALL (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #BidenDeliversBidenconservativesDebra MessingDemocrats

Recommended Twitchy Video