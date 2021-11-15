Stop trying to make Biden Delivers happen … it’s NOT HAPPENING.

They tried so hard too.

Well, hard for them. Honestly, we’re surprised some of these people know how to tie their own shoes most days.

Don’t you love it when they pretend the government HADN’T shut down the country last year when comparing Trump’s stats to Biden’s? Notice they never go back to 2019 … there’s a reason.

After four years of Trump/GOP's incompetence about infrastructure, we finally have a President who delivers! Literally the only bill the Trump/GOP passed was a tax cur for their wealthy donors. Today Pres Biden and Dems deliver on infrastructure! #BidenDelivers — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) November 15, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

They’re still claiming the tax cuts that benefitted 80% of Americans went to wealthy donors. We’re pretty sure Dean knows better and just thinks his lemming followers are too stupid to know better but then again …

Whew!

You’d think they’d have learned by now but nope.

Guess how this tag went over?

#BidenDelivers out of control inflation, empty store shelves, Covid outbreaks,foreign affair disasters, hatred and division.

Oh he also craped his pants in front of the Pope — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 15, 2021

Whatever #BidenDelivers must be stuck on one of those cargo ships… pic.twitter.com/5Vmd1BVTuB — Donald John Zilla (@trigwarnradio) November 15, 2021

Here are all the things #BidenDelivers: -High gas prices

-Rapid inflation

-10+ million unfilled jobs

-Chaos in the Middle East

-Border crisis

-Woke Military

-Rising crime

-Supply chain crisis

-Critical Race Theory

-Higher taxes

-Refugee resettlement

-IRS expansion — ACTforAmerica (@ACTforAmerica) November 15, 2021

Biden didn't deliver a $15 wage. Biden didn't deliver $2000 checks. Biden didn't deliver student loan forgiveness. Biden didn't deliver a Public Option. Biden didn't deliver an Eviction Moratorium. Biden didn't deliver a $3.5 trillion Recon Bill. Liberals: #BidenDelivers — Prof Zenkus (@anthonyzenkus) November 15, 2021

#BidenDelivers hyper inflation & record high gas prices right in time for Christmas! Who Agrees? — Ginger’s Page 📝 (@GingersPage) November 15, 2021

#BidenDelivers is trending, but he very clearly does not. pic.twitter.com/85Nbv7e3Zr — Gritty is the Way (@Gritty20202) November 15, 2021

#BidenDelivers' trending. So I'm hopping on bandwagon He delivers: – A border emergency

– An Inflation fiasco

– A pandemic death toll worse than 2020 (w supposed vaccines) & gets away w it without media scrutiny

– An Afghan Fail (then kills innocents & pretends they got ISIS) — Bill Peguillan (@BillPegs) November 15, 2021

Biden delivers inflation, empty shelves, and high gas prices. #BidenDelivers #WelcomeBackCarter — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) November 15, 2021

#BidenDelivers higher gas prices and record inflation. — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 🚨 🥊 (@LivePDDave1) November 15, 2021

#BidenDelivers soaring inflation, declining real wages, record illegal immigration, more Covid deaths than Trump- bravo! — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) November 15, 2021

Of course #BidenDelivers.

Human Trafficking at the border is technically a delivery service. — RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) November 15, 2021

Why on earth is #BidenDelivers trending??

He delivered:

Unconstitutional Vax Mandates

Unconstitutional rent moratorium

Inflation

Afghanistan debacle (dead soldiers and innocent Afghanistans)

Almost 2 million illegal immigrants

Increased taxes

Supply shortages

Horrible economy — Pualani Shauntel (@PualaniShauntel) November 15, 2021

Man … we knew Brandon was doing a sh*t job but looking at this trend.

Sorry, Biden.

#LetsGoBrandon

***

