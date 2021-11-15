Biden did NOT pick the best or the brightest. Seriously.

Who knew the reason bacon has tripled in cost was because of those pesky 5-11-year-olds not getting vaccinated.

Apparently, the first thing we need to do to address inflation is to get everyone vaccinated.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t say it.

Watch, this guy did.

Stephanopoulos: “Is there anything President Biden can do” to address inflation? Biden advisor Brian Deese: “Number one: We have to finish job on COVID…getting those shots out to 5-11-year-olds is gonna provide a lot of comfort to American families.” pic.twitter.com/QSFxd8EWbz — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 15, 2021

With advisers like this we’re not surprised Biden’s poll numbers keep sinking and sinking and sinking.

How does myocarditis help inflation? — Cages. It's all cages. FJB & his puppeteers. (@IAMISjp) November 15, 2021

Vaccinating children will end inflation pic.twitter.com/PKLklLfbIU — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) November 15, 2021

Clown show central.

Need to get those kids vaccinated so they can get back to work in the factories and stimulate the economy! — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 15, 2021

Ah yes $4 a gallon on gas and 10% increase in groceries is because the 7 year old down the street isn't vaccinated for a virus they has no risk from. — CleverBastard (@2wheeldreamer) November 15, 2021

Propaganda go BRRRRrrrrrr — Clifton Duncan. (@cliftonaduncan) November 15, 2021

They dont have any answers so they talk out of their asses — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) November 15, 2021

I forgot that if my kids get the vaccine my gas tank will stay full. — Mr. Cam L. Tou (@Paul13Jean) November 15, 2021

If you voted for this you are a MORON https://t.co/4tHC3Ttfsx — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) November 15, 2021

This is an insult to morons everywhere.

***

