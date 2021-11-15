LEAVE KAMALA ALOOOOONE. lol

The harder they try and pretend Kamala Harris isn’t a train wreck the more people are going to see her as a train wreck, they get that, right? Sure, we don’t expect Steve Schmidt to get that because he’s far too busy trying to defend her for his own grift and Leftist street cred to pay attention to the reality of this situation but the rest of them get it, right?

What a complete clown show this whole administration has turned out to be … even worse than we thought.

So we shouldn’t be surprised Steve is trying to pretend he and his pals at The Lincoln Project didn’t screw this country over and stuff.

It’s the CNN reporter’s fault!

The Twitter Bio for @JenniferJJacobs reads, “reporting what I know, not what I think” First, there are no “Some critics.” Zero. It’s made up. Second, @vp is speaking idiomatic English and her pronunciation is a typical use. Third, this trip was largely about French domestic https://t.co/Pv0r4ZB9UJ — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 15, 2021

politics. It was payback for the Submarine fiasco, which came at an unfortunate time, given Macron is running against two right wing nationalists, Le Pen and Zemmour. Both are neo fascists that fit comfortably within the global autocratic movement that includes Trump, — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 15, 2021

Yes, people are picking on poor Kamala because they’re neo fasicsts.

Sure, Steve, go with that.

Bolsonaro, Orban, ect… that is hostile to democracy, pluralism, NATO, EU and other multilateral institutions. @VP had a great trip in France. The American press traveling with her informed the American people it was “gaffe free” as if they were judging a dance competition. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 15, 2021

The sum of it all is a stupefying, mind numbing and endless diet of nothingness and trivia that is reported to the American people as news. It is a news stripped of complexity, detail and meaning. There was a lot going on during @VP visit to America’s first — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 15, 2021

Cute how he tags her, so she can see him fighting for her honor and stuff.

And maybe he missed it, but he was a part of this whole narrative nonsense for the past five years … probably more.

ally. It would be nice if any of it was actually reported. The sum of the trip is this,@VP completed a sensitive diplomatic repair mission with aplomb. She reaffirmed the enduring friendship and alliance between the US and French people and navigated French domestic political — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 15, 2021

Tagged her again.

And again.

Sorry, PHRASING.

considerations with perfection. The American people would benefit from an American WH press corps that is interested in reporting on substance. For example, what did Macron and the VP talk about with regard to Belarus and the escalating crisis on the Polish border? — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 15, 2021

senior French government officials. What they were saying was that @VP trip was successful and they found her impressive. At least some people are saying. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 15, 2021

How about the Russian buildup on the border with Ukraine? What are French worries? How does that impact the collective response of NATO ,EU and US. I’m in Paris and had dinner tonight with a small group that included some French journalists, business leaders and current/former — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 15, 2021

Yeah, media sucks now, right Steve?

Ironic you would call on the press Corp to report on substance after 4 yrs of avoiding it. When the table is turned, it sucks, right? — Katch22 (@kalyx2020) November 15, 2021

Sucks for Kamala.

Yup.

Sorry, not sorry.

