LEAVE KAMALA ALOOOOONE. lol

The harder they try and pretend Kamala Harris isn’t a train wreck the more people are going to see her as a train wreck, they get that, right? Sure, we don’t expect Steve Schmidt to get that because he’s far too busy trying to defend her for his own grift and Leftist street cred to pay attention to the reality of this situation but the rest of them get it, right?

Heh.

What a complete clown show this whole administration has turned out to be … even worse than we thought.

So we shouldn’t be surprised Steve is trying to pretend he and his pals at The Lincoln Project didn’t screw this country over and stuff.

It’s the CNN reporter’s fault!

Yes, people are picking on poor Kamala because they’re neo fasicsts.

Sure, Steve, go with that.

Cute how he tags her, so she can see him fighting for her honor and stuff.

And maybe he missed it, but he was a part of this whole narrative nonsense for the past five years … probably more.

Tagged her again.

And again.

Sorry, PHRASING.

Yeah, media sucks now, right Steve?

Sucks for Kamala.

Yup.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

